Buzz Solutions Introduces PowerAI 2.0 and Launches PowerAI Basic for Scalable and Secure Visual Data Management

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buzz Solutions , an AI software company that enables a smart, stable, and resilient energy infrastructure, today announced the release of PowerAI 2.0 , featuring updates to accelerate scalable and secure data management, integrate seamlessly with Esri ArcGIS and enhance human-in-the-loop (HITL) workflows. Buzz Solutions also introduced PowerAI Basic , a new software product designed to support utilities and inspection service providers in building a scalable data foundation and digital solutions for power grid monitoring.PowerAI 2.0: Powerful Workflow Integrations for Faster Data- Driven DecisionsWith PowerAI 2.0, Buzz Solutions addresses a critical need in utility inspection for asset management and workflow systems integrations. Utilities want to receive data input in a way that they can easily prioritize with more actionable insights and reports. This approach aligns inspection programs with how utilities manage assets, improving operational clarity, safety and efficiency.Key Enhancements in PowerAI 2.0- Enhanced Data Management: PowerAI’s management of projects, structures/assets, images and labels is now more optimized for the structure-based inspection architecture. Plus, with PowerAI 2.0, data management is scalable for millions of images and more cybersecure.- More integrations: PowerAI now integrates with ESRI’s ArcGIS to update GIS information with AI insights from PowerAI. Also, after inspection analysis, assets and asset anomaly/defect insights can be seamlessly integrated with asset management and work order management systems. Furthermore, PowerAI now integrates easily with utility cloud infrastructures and data lakes as well as with Skydio Cloud to efficiently and securely ingest data from aerial inspections.- Human-in-the-Loop Capabilities: PowerAI now includes an enhanced workflow and additional features to enable users to complete human-in-the-loop reviews faster and more easily.“PowerAI has helped utilities automate inspection image analysis to improve reliability and reduce costs. Now with PowerAI 2.0, utilities can further modernize by prioritizing data inputs while integrating seamlessly with existing workflow management systems,” said Kaitlyn Albertoli, CEO and Co-Founder of Buzz Solutions. “By focusing on data organization, security, and accelerating human-in-the-loop review processes, we’re helping utilities extract more actionable insights from their inspections. Whether it’s a drone program or any aspect of visual inspections, with PowerAI, utilities can scale and make data-driven decisions with confidence.”Introducing PowerAI Basic: Scalable Entry Point for ModernizationDesigned to support utilities, inspection service providers or those beginning their grid modernization journey, PowerAI Basic enables utilities to centralize and manage visual inspection data digitally and effectively while laying the groundwork for AI-driven analysis.Core Features of PowerAI Basic- Centralized Data Management: Ingest thousands of images at once via drag-and-drop or cloud storage integration.- GIS-Based Asset Mapping: Use Esri ArcGIS or metadata to map grid poles and towers, creating a cohesive digital infrastructure view.- Flexible Analysis: Utility inspectors can quickly review images, tag assets and highlight issues, with an option to upgrade to AI-powered analysis in the future.- Actionable Reporting: Generate standardized reports to inform maintenance decisions and regulatory compliance.“PowerAI Basic provides utilities with a tailored, scalable and digital solution to support every stage of their inspection modernization journey,” said Vikhyat Chaudhry, CTO, COO and Co-Founder of Buzz Solutions. “By offering an adaptable and affordable platform, PowerAI Basic enables utilities to achieve immediate gains in data management and operational efficiency while laying a strong foundation for AI-driven visual analytics. It facilitates a smooth transition from traditional inspections to digital workflows and ultimately provides a stepping stone to scalable AI-powered inspections, all without disrupting current operations.”About Buzz SolutionsBuzz Solutions safeguards the world's energy infrastructure with an AI-powered predictive analytics platform for visual infrastructure inspections. The company enables field teams to prioritize and perform maintenance in a timely manner, reducing the likelihood of wildfires, forced shutdowns, and power outages resulting from failed grid infrastructure. Buzz also enables utilities to monitor substation infrastructure for security, safety, and high-energy events. Buzz works with several large utilities across North America, including the New York Power Authority and Southern California Edison. The company is backed by GoPoint Ventures, Blackhorn Ventures, and MaC Venture Capital. Buzz was established and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. 