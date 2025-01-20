PRIB: Senate hails Voice USA winner Sofronio Vazquez

PHILIPPINES, January 20 - Press Release

January 20, 2025 Senate hails Voice USA winner Sofronio Vazquez The Senate adopted a resolution congratulating singer Sofronio Vazquez for winning the 26th Season of The Voice, making history as the first Filipino and Asian winner of the competition in The Voice USA. Senate Resolution No. 1259, authored by Sen. Joel Villanueva, taking into consideratation SRN 1260 filed by Sen. Imee Marcos and SRN 1262 filed by Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada, was unanimously adopted by the upper chamber during the plenary session Monday, January 20, 2025. Vazquez, who hails from Misamis Oriental, Northern Mindanao, earned the most votes from viewers and was pronounced winner of the said competition during the live finale on the night of December 10, 2024 (US time). Villanueva said Vazquez's victory also marked a significant milestone for his mentor, Michael Buble, by blessing him with his first-ever win as a coach for the first time in the competition. "His exceptional talent and heartfelt performance throughout the season of the show displayed the remarkable prowess of Filipino singers, proving his well-deserved win and that Filipinos are a force to be reckoned with in singing competitions," Villanueva said. "Sofronio Vasquez's outstanding win brought immense pride and joy to his fellow Filipinos in the Philippines and across the globe," he added. The Voice USA is an American reality TV series known worldwide and a prestigious singing competition for aspiring singers to showcase their talent. Vasquez, currently residing in Utica, New York, joined the said competition. During his blind auditions, he earned praise and laud from all four judges, achieving a four-chair turner status and eventually selecting Buble, the world-renowned singer, songwriter and Grammy Award winner, as his mentor. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)

