Berlin Barracks/Northfield PD/Missing Person
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:25A3000415
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Velasquez
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/19/2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northfield, VT
MISSING PERSON
NAME: Craig Murphy
AGE: 35
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 1/19/25, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks received a report of a missing person from Northfield, VT. Investigation revealed that Craig Murphy (35) of Northfield, VT was last seen by family members during the late hours of 1/18/25. Murphy is approximately 6 foot tall, 170 pounds, and possibly wearing jeans, cowboy boots, a hood and a green flannel.
There are no indicators that Murphy is in immediate danger or missing under suspicious circumstances, however there are concerns for his welfare.
Anyone with information regarding Craig Murphy's whereabouts is asked to call Northfield P.D or VSP Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191. Anonymous tips can also be made through the following link: https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
SGT Alex Comtois
Patrol Commander
Troop A – Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
(802)229-9191
