The European's interview with Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland, is now live

The European interviewed Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland for insights into the organisation.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --IDA Ireland is the national agency responsible for attracting and retaining foreign direct investment in Ireland. It promotes Ireland as a premier business location, offering a range of services to multinational companies, including site selection, investment advice, and ongoing support.IDA Ireland works to ensure that companies can establish and expand their operations smoothly, fostering economic growth and job creation in the country. The agency's efforts have positioned Ireland as a leading destination for global businesses, contributing significantly to the development of the Irish economy.Michael Lohan is CEO at IDA Ireland.The interview is available to view here:and on The European’s website here:About The European:The European is a quarterly business publication, published by CP Media Global Limited in London. It is available in hard copy, digital format and is accessible at various trade fairs around the world.

