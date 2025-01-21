Universal Shield Insurance Group Executives Named as 2025 Emerging Leaders by Major Insurance Industry Groups & AM Best

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universal Shield Insurance Group (Universal Shield) is proud to announce that three of the company’s executives have been designated as 2025 emerging industry leaders by the American Property Casualty Insurance Association™ (APCIA), AM Best, and Insurance Careers Movement.Universal Shield’s Michelle Brandel , Vice President of Human Resources; Robert (Nolan) Otis , Underwriter & P&C Team Lead; and Leah Sensenbrenner, AU-M, AINS , Underwriter & Director of P&C Underwriting Operations, have been named to this prestigious recognition. The honor celebrates insurance professionals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, deliver significant value to their organizations, and show dedicated commitment to community service. Selected honorees will participate in the sponsors' February 2025 Emerging Leaders Conference, taking place in Tampa, Florida.Christopher Timm, Universal Shield’s chief executive officer, said “we take great pride in having Michelle, Nolan, and Leah represent our organization among this distinguished group of rising insurance industry leaders. Our selected colleagues exemplify Universal Shield's commitment to excellence through their market-driven innovation, extensive technical expertise, and outstanding leadership abilities. Their success in fostering team collaboration, developing emerging talent, and implementing our strategic vision has significantly strengthened our position in the commercial insurance sector."Qualifications for selection require nominees to have eight or more years of professional experience, be a high performer within their company, and demonstrate strong leadership potential. According to the sponsoring organizations’ conference program, developing and retaining top talent is essential for the ongoing vitality of the insurance industry – “the goal of the conference is to inspire and provide an opportunity for learning, professional development, and networking with emerging leaders and executive industry professionals.” For more information about the 2025 Emerging Leaders Conference, go to this link - https://insurancecareersmovement.org/emerging-leaders-conference/ About Universal Shield Insurance GroupUniversal Shield Insurance Group (Universal Shield) is a multi-line admitted and excess and surplus commercial lines property and casualty (P&C) insurance holding company with primary offices in Dublin, Ohio and Waterford, Michigan. As a hybrid insurance and insurtech enterprise, the company’s insurance entities are Universal Fire & Casualty Insurance Company (UFCIC) and Shield Indemnity, Inc. (Shield Indemnity) For more information, visit www.universalshield.com

