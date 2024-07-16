Universal Shield Insurance Group Names Don DeMent as Vice President of Marketing, Distribution, and Field Underwriting
EINPresswire.com/ -- Universal Shield Insurance Group (Universal Shield), a leading provider of innovative commercial insurance and technology solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Don DeMent as Vice President of Marketing, Distribution, and Field Underwriting. With over two decades of experience in the Commercial Excess & Surplus industry, DeMent brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this crucial role. His impressive career spans key roles with insurance carriers and wholesale organizations including roles in underwriting, operations management, business distribution, and marketing.
DeMent's expertise extends beyond traditional insurance roles, encompassing data analysis, platform interface, and the design and implementation of agency management databases and processes. His experience and volunteerism with the Wholesale & Specialty Insurance Association (WSIA), including serving on various committees, as well as leading coursework review and study sessions as a Cohort with the Insurance Institutes, demonstrates his commitment to addressing industry-wide challenges and fostering enhanced insurance market relations.
Gregg Haver, Universal Shield’s Chief Risk Officer, commented “we are thrilled to have Don DeMent join our leadership team where he will leverage his comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, distribution channels, and continue to develop his extensive marketplace relationships across numerous commercial insurance wholesalers in furtherance of our company’s growth and service strategies.” Continuing, “Don will also lead the communication of our underwriting appetite to the marketplace, coordinate training for our producers using our cutting-edge portal technology, and advise on the needs and methods for our company to continuously improve our operations, products, and market positioning.”
Commenting about his new role with Universal Shield, DeMent said "I'm excited to join Universal Shield Insurance Group and contribute to our strong growth and ongoing success. Our goal is to revolutionize how we connect with our distribution partners as we assess insurance risk and deliver unparalleled distribution experiences that set new industry standards."
About Universal Shield Insurance Group: Universal Shield Insurance Group (Universal Shield) is a multi-line admitted and non-admitted commercial lines property and casualty (P&C) insurance holding company with executive offices in Dublin Ohio and administrative offices in Marengo Ohio, Waterford Michigan, and Grandville Michigan. Universal Shield is rated AM Best A- (Excellent) and Demotech A (Exceptional). As a hybrid insurance and insurtech enterprise, the company’s insurance entities are Universal Fire & Casualty Insurance Company (UFCIC) and Shield Indemnity, Inc. (Shield Indemnity) - For more information, visit www.ufcic.com.
John Lucker
DeMent's expertise extends beyond traditional insurance roles, encompassing data analysis, platform interface, and the design and implementation of agency management databases and processes. His experience and volunteerism with the Wholesale & Specialty Insurance Association (WSIA), including serving on various committees, as well as leading coursework review and study sessions as a Cohort with the Insurance Institutes, demonstrates his commitment to addressing industry-wide challenges and fostering enhanced insurance market relations.
Gregg Haver, Universal Shield’s Chief Risk Officer, commented “we are thrilled to have Don DeMent join our leadership team where he will leverage his comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, distribution channels, and continue to develop his extensive marketplace relationships across numerous commercial insurance wholesalers in furtherance of our company’s growth and service strategies.” Continuing, “Don will also lead the communication of our underwriting appetite to the marketplace, coordinate training for our producers using our cutting-edge portal technology, and advise on the needs and methods for our company to continuously improve our operations, products, and market positioning.”
Commenting about his new role with Universal Shield, DeMent said "I'm excited to join Universal Shield Insurance Group and contribute to our strong growth and ongoing success. Our goal is to revolutionize how we connect with our distribution partners as we assess insurance risk and deliver unparalleled distribution experiences that set new industry standards."
About Universal Shield Insurance Group: Universal Shield Insurance Group (Universal Shield) is a multi-line admitted and non-admitted commercial lines property and casualty (P&C) insurance holding company with executive offices in Dublin Ohio and administrative offices in Marengo Ohio, Waterford Michigan, and Grandville Michigan. Universal Shield is rated AM Best A- (Excellent) and Demotech A (Exceptional). As a hybrid insurance and insurtech enterprise, the company’s insurance entities are Universal Fire & Casualty Insurance Company (UFCIC) and Shield Indemnity, Inc. (Shield Indemnity) - For more information, visit www.ufcic.com.
John Lucker
Universal Shield Insurance Group
+1 941-867-8670
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube