Court upholds Bird in Hand gold mine decision

Release date: 20/01/25

The South Australian Supreme Court has today dismissed Terramin’s judicial review of the Government’s decision to reject applications related to their proposed underground Bird in Hand gold mine at Woodside and the government’s proclamation over the relevant area protecting it from future mining applications.

When the Minister made his decision in February 2023 to reject their applications, he took into consideration the state’s interest which is broader than just a technical assessment – as he was entitled to do.

The Liberal Opposition criticised the Government’s decision at the time and the Member for Hammond has continued to label the decision as “outrageous” in SA Parliament as recently as 27 August 2024.

From Shadow Minister for Mining Stephen Patterson’s remarks in the media at the time of the decision it is clear that the Liberal Opposition would have seen this short-term mine developed, putting at risk surrounding established businesses – including much-loved wineries such as Petaluma and Bird in Hand – and associated regional tourism.

South Australia’s mining and quarrying industries form an integral part of a strong diversified economy, delivering high value jobs - but this must be managed in a way that ensures mining activities present balanced technical, social, economic and environmental outcomes.

The Adelaide Hills region enjoys a well-earned clean, green reputation, and this must be safeguarded. With the Government’s decision upheld and the proclamation remaining in place, we are doing just that.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

In February 2023, I decided to reject Terramin’s applications under the Mining Act related to their proposed Bird in Hand Gold Mine in the Adelaide Hills.

I was not willing to risk established local industries against the opportunity a short-term mine may have provided to the state.

The Liberal Opposition has consistently criticised my decision and made clear they would have supported a short-term mine and put at risk surrounding established businesses.

I’ve always stood by my decision and the fact that proper process was followed, which has been reflected in the decision of the Supreme Court today to dismiss the judicial review application.

The area of the proposed mine is home to a world-class viticulture industry, producing some of Australia’s best-loved wines.

Now that the court has upheld the Government’s decision, I suspect Adelaide Hills businesses are breathing a sigh of relief.

Quotes attributable to Member for Kavel Dan Cregan

I believe future generations will come to see this decision as unquestionably the right one.

My community remains concerned that a future Minister under a different government would approve this mine.

Proposed underground blasting through a fractured rock aquifer close to the township of Woodside raises many risks. The aquifer supplies water to iconic state industries in the Hills, including world-class wine and tourism businesses.