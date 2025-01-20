Firemind and Dynamico combine to build European GenAI Operations Leader

Combined company is at the cutting edge of the emerging GenAI ops space

UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dynamico AI and Firemind Ltd have announced the two companies are combining to create an innovative European player in generative AI. The combined company will be called Firemind Group.An expert in end-to-end GenAI OpsThe Group combines two players at the forefront of GenAI, creating an offering that supports companies to scale GenAI ops effectively from proof-of-concept (POC) to production.Firemind has helped more than 200 enterprises get started with GenAI and develop successful POC projects. Dynamico’s enterprise-grade software streamlines the process of going from POC to production, helping organisations integrate GenAI into wider operations and use it to pursue growth opportunities.The new Firemind Group will help accelerate organisations’ path to AI maturity, providing the consultancy, software and services needed to develop, deploy and manage GenAI applications – while simplifying data management, security, monitoring, model fine-tuning, benchmarking, cost optimisation and continuous improvement. Fernando Herrera , cloud technology pioneer and Dynamico founder, brings his significant expertise to the combined company. His accomplished career includes building a cloud native leader, and his collaboration will help Firemind Group scale in the emerging GenAI operations space. Charlie Hudson , Managing Director of Firemind Group, commented: “Fernando’s experience as a serial entrepreneur supporting hypergrowth cloud tech companies will help Firemind, our customers and our partners seize opportunities in this unique stage of GenAI market development.”New funding and AWS accoladeThis announcement coincides with a significant fundraise and recognition in the AWS Partner of the Year Awards 2024.Charlie Hudson, Managing Director of Firemind Group, commented: “With our combined expertise and software along with a capital infusion from a successful funding round, Firemind Group is now better equipped than ever to drive its ambitious growth plans. This funding will enable us to expand our capabilities, accelerate research and development and invest further in innovative technologies.”Fernando Herrera, Founder of Dynamico, commented: “We believe that the GenAI operations market is in a similar place as the public cloud managed services market was in 2016. So many enterprises are experimenting with GenAI but hit a ceiling when it comes to scaling and ultimately using it to create new value. There is a clear market need for a partner who can direct and demystify this end-to-end AI lifecycle to make it as easy and cost-effective as possible. That is where Firemind Group now excels.”About Firemind GroupFiremind Group helps enterprises accelerate the path to GenAI maturity, providing the consultancy, software and services needed to go from proof-of-concept to production – scaling GenAI to create new value. It’s at the cutting edge of the emerging GenAI operations space and recognised as one of the most accredited AWS partners in the AWS Partner Network. It is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, won AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year 2023, was an AWS GenAI Tools Partner of the Year 2024 finalist and has helped more than 200 enterprises launch successful GenAI projects in the cloud.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:Press contacts: Charlie Hudson, FiremindEmail: press@firemind.comContact number: +44 020 3468 1670

