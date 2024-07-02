Firemind Secures £1m Facility from Cynergy Business Finance
London-based Firemind Ltd (Firemind) has secured a £1m invoice discounting facility from Cynergy Business Finance (CBF).
Founded in 2018 by Ahmed Nuaman and Charlie Hudson, Firemind is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Partner specialising in AI, ML, data, and analytics. Firemind builds solutions for some of the largest enterprises using their proprietary technology and industry expertise.
— Maxine Hennessy
AWS is the largest cloud provider and collaborates with approved partners like Firemind to build solutions for its clients. AWS audits and accredits partners with competencies to validate their ability to provide high-level services. AWS has over 130,000 partners in 200 countries. Firemind is proud to be the 11th most accredited partner globally and the 3rd highest in EMEA.
Firemind has experienced rapid expansion since its inception, with the last 12 months being particularly exciting due to the launch of Firemind PULSE, an Enterprise generative AI (GenAI) solution that helps businesses implement GenAI quickly and supercharges workflows to deliver value.
With continued ambitious growth plans, Firemind secured the flexible facility from CBF, providing essential capital to take on more clients and continue its rapid growth trajectory.
Charlie Hudson, Joint Managing Director at Firemind, said: “We are incredibly proud of all we have achieved in the last six years – especially the AWS accreditations and the increasing revenues. We have now reached a stage where we have an opportunity to significantly scale up, and the team at CBF worked closely with us to provide a facility that will allow us to do that.
We are growing incredibly fast, and it was imperative that any support we received had the flexibility to grow as we do. Maxine and Jordan really understood that and worked closely with us to ensure this could be achieved.”
Maxine Hennessy, Corporate Sales Director at Cynergy Business Finance, said: “It has been great to work with Charlie and Ahmed to provide them with this £1m invoicing facility. The team is innovative and ambitious, and there is no doubt that this has been the key driver behind their growth.
This is a great example of where our ability to be flexible and quickly understand the nature of specialist businesses is incredibly important, and we are glad to have supported the team as they continue their growth journey. I look forward to seeing what Charlie and the team achieve next!”
