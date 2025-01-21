Exabeam Continues to Deliver Real AI-Driven Cybersecurity with Launch of LogRhythm Intelligence Copilot

With Exabeam, AI-powered cybersecurity isn’t a pipe dream, it’s a reality—security teams benefit from simplified workflows that produce immediate results, streamlining daily workflows.” — Steve Wilson, Chief Product Officer at Exabeam

FOSTER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exabeam, a global cybersecurity leader that delivers AI-driven security operations, today announced the launch of LogRhythm Intelligence Copilot, a generative AI-powered feature delivering actionable insights to empower security teams and accelerate workflows. This release solidifies Exabeam as a trusted innovator, providing real AI to automate cybersecurity while competitors underdeliver. LogRhythm Intelligence Copilot harnesses purpose-driven AI to diagnose the nature and impact of a cyberthreat and determine next steps. The new feature enables security teams to act faster, think smarter, and neutralize threats with confidence.Less than 90 days after Exabeam joined forces with LogRhythm, the company released LogRhythm Intelligence to empower self-hosted LogRhythm SIEM customers with machine learning-based AI. Embedded in LogRhythm Intelligence, LogRhythm Intelligence Copilot delivers automated Threat Summaries, which provide a concise overview of critical detections, categorize threats using the MITRE ATT&CKframework, and recommend next steps tailored to each case. Drawing on the success of Exabeam Copilot, the fastest adopted feature in the cloud-native, New-Scale Security Operations Platform, LogRhythm Intelligence Copilot empowers customers with faster threat response, contextual insights, and improved communication of threats. Empowering novice and seasoned analysts alike, LogRhythm Intelligence Copilot is a productivity win for overworked teams.“While others talk about innovation, we deliver it,” said Steve Wilson, Chief Product Officer at Exabeam. “The cybersecurity industry is flooded with buzzwords and half-baked AI tools that add complexity without solving the problems SOC teams face. Exabeam technology isn’t just about AI for AI’s sake—it’s about delivering real, measurable outcomes. With Exabeam, AI-powered cybersecurity isn’t a pipe dream, it’s a reality—security teams benefit from simplified workflows that produce immediate results, streamlining daily workflows.”The pace of innovation at Exabeam continues to set it apart in a market saturated with underwhelming tools and unfulfilled AI promises. With every quarterly product launch, Exabeam builds on its mission to empower vigilant CISOs and their teams with tools that provide unprecedented visibility, accuracy, and speed in threat detection, investigation and response (TDIR).Earlier this month, the Exabeam New-Scale Security Operations Platform became the first SOC platform to embrace Open API Standard (OAS) compatibility, setting a new benchmark for SOC automation in cybersecurity. The quarterly launch, coupled with today’s announcement of LogRhythm Intelligence Copilot puts Exabeam at the forefront of delivering meaningful AI and automation cybersecurity solutions that are changing the game for modern SOC organizations worldwide.To learn more about Exabeam, visit www.exabeam.com Watch the Campaign Live on CBS News here About ExabeamExabeam is a global cybersecurity leader that delivers AI-driven security operations. High-integrity data ingestion, powerful analytics, and workflow automation power the industry’s most advanced self-hosted and cloud-native security operations platform for threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR). With a history of leadership in SIEM and UEBA, and a legacy rooted in AI, Exabeam empowers global security teams to combat cyberthreats, mitigate risk, and streamline security operations. Learn more at www.exabeam.com

Exabeam in DAVOS 2025 - AI: The Cybersecurity Revolution or Apocalypse?

