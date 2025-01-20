Statement from Governor Phil Scott on the Inauguration of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance

Montpelier, Vt.— Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement on the inauguration of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance:

“Today I join Governors across the nation in extending my congratulations to President Trump and Vice President Vance and wish them the very best as they take the reins of a fractured country facing many serious challenges.

“It’s my hope the new administration and new congress use the peaceful transfer of power as an opportunity to start fresh, work together and collaborate to the benefit of all Americans. I also want extend my appreciation to President Biden and Vice President Harris for their service to our nation.”

