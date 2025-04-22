Submit Release
Statement from Governor Phil Scott Regarding Migrant Workers Apprehended in Franklin County

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:

“Earlier today, my team became aware of migrant workers in Franklin County who were apprehended by Border Patrol agents yesterday. We are continuing to collect information to better understand the circumstances and facts.

“I have long been clear: migrant workers are an essential part of our communities. They are our neighbors and friends, have kids in our schools, shop at our businesses, and play an important role in our economy and workforce. 

“It’s far past time for Congress and the President to pass comprehensive immigration reform that would allow pathways to citizenship and greater opportunities for law abiding, hardworking individuals to earn a living in our state, rather than being forced to live in the shadows. Vermont will continue to be a welcoming place for those who are seeking a better life and greater opportunities. It’s time for the federal government to put politics aside and truly make America the envy of the world once again.”

