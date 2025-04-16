Statement from Governor Phil Scott Regarding the Detention of Mohsen Mahdawi

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:

“Yesterday Vermonters witnessed the arrest of Mohsen Mahdawi, a foreign national with legal status to be in the United States of America. That legal status, the Bill of Rights, and Constitution of the United States all grant him, and all people, fundamental rights – including due process.

“Facts matter. If there is evidence that Mahdawi is a threat to the security of our nation, or Vermont, the federal government should make this information known, immediately. Probable cause based on real evidence is the only justification to deny someone their liberty, so if the federal government cannot produce that evidence, Mr. Mahdawi should be released.

“What cannot be justified, is how this action was undertaken. Law enforcement officers in this country should not operate in the shadows or hide behind masks.

“The power of the executive branch of the federal government is immense, but it is not infinite, and it is not absolute. We will remain in contact with the congressional delegation as we all seek further clarification of the facts in this case.”

