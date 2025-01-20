The European Magazine Releases Its FDI Focus Supplement

Leads with Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland, on attracting foreign investment, global tax policies, infrastructure, and Ireland's economic resilience.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European Magazine has released its FDI Focus supplement.The supplement leads with Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland, on attracting foreign investment, global tax policies, infrastructure, and Ireland's economic resilience.Also includes Thim Werner of BDG Consulting GmbH on why businesses should seek German expansion.FDI Focus is available as an online PDF via a free subscription to the digital edition Notes for editors:The European website: the-european.eu

