Inflammatory Myositis Market Poised for Remarkable Growth by 2034, Reveals DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Inflammatory Myositis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Inflammatory Myositis, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Inflammatory Myositis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Inflammatory Myositis, offering critical insights into prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving Inflammatory Myositis treatment options. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while delving into Inflammatory Myositis symptoms and their impact on patients’ quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Inflammatory Myositis and examines the clinical trial landscape in-depth. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Inflammatory Myositis treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in the field of Inflammatory Myositis.

Some of the key insights of Inflammatory Myositis Market Report:

• In 2023, there were an estimated 188K diagnosed prevalent cases of inflammatory myositis in the 7MM, with 92K of these cases occurring in the US alone. These numbers are expected to rise during the forecast period.

• The diagnosed prevalent cases were categorized into type-specific cases: 76K cases of Polymyositis (PM), 84K cases of Dermatomyositis (DM), and 27K cases of Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM) in the 7MM in 2023, all of which are anticipated to increase by 2034.

• Age-specific cases of inflammatory myositis in the EU4 and the UK in 2023 were distributed across different age groups: 3K cases in individuals aged 0–17, 12K cases in 18–44-year-olds, 25K cases in 45–64-year-olds, and 29K cases in those aged 65 and above.

• Gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases in Japan in 2023 were divided into 10K cases in males and 15K cases in females.

• The total market size for inflammatory myositis in the 7MM was approximately USD 589 million in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 11.7% from 2024 to 2034 due to rising disease awareness and the introduction of emerging therapies.

• In January 2025, RESTEM announced that its umbilical cord outer lining stem cells (ULSCs) program, Restem-L, for the treatment of Polymyositis and Dermatomyositis (PM/DM), received Fast Track designation from the FDA for the treatment of Idiopathic Inflammatory Myopathy (IIM).

• Emerging therapies for inflammatory myositis include Dazukibart (PF-06823859), Brepocitinib, and others.

• Key companies in the inflammatory myositis treatment market include CSL Behring, Immunoforge Co. Ltd., Argenx, Janssen, Abcuro, Inc., Horizon Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, Galapagos NV, Priovant Therapeutics, Roivant, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Kezar Life Sciences, and others.

Inflammatory Myositis Overview

Inflammatory myositis refers to a group of rare autoimmune diseases characterized by inflammation and weakness of the muscles. The most common types include polymyositis (PM), dermatomyositis (DM), and inclusion body myositis (IBM). These conditions typically affect the skeletal muscles, leading to symptoms such as muscle pain, fatigue, difficulty swallowing, and skin rashes (in DM). The exact cause is unknown, but it is believed to involve an immune system attack on muscle tissue. Inflammatory myositis can affect people of all ages, though it is most commonly diagnosed in adults. Treatment usually involves immunosuppressive medications to manage inflammation and prevent muscle damage. Despite treatment advancements, managing these conditions remains challenging, and emerging therapies are being developed to improve patient outcomes.

Inflammatory Myositis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

The Inflammatory Myositis market report offers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Inflammatory myositis in the 7MM

• Type-specific Cases of Inflammatory myositis the 7MM

• Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Inflammatory myositis in the 7MM

• Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Inflammatory myositis in the 7MM

Inflammatory Myositis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Inflammatory Myositis drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Inflammatory Myositis treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Inflammatory Myositis drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Inflammatory Myositis pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Inflammatory Myositis treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Inflammatory Myositis.

Inflammatory Myositis Market Outlook

The treatment landscape for inflammatory myositis has significantly advanced over the years, with current strategies encompassing a combination of immunosuppressive medications like corticosteroids and disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs), biologic agents, physical therapy, and supportive care. Despite these advancements, there remains an unmet need for more effective, targeted therapies that minimize side effects. The emergence of innovative treatments, including biologics and small molecule inhibitors, holds the potential to transform the market by introducing new, effective options for patients.

Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) has shown promise as a first-line treatment for idiopathic inflammatory myopathy, demonstrating effectiveness in approximately 50% of patients, often within three weeks of initiation. For cases where corticosteroids, immunosuppressive agents, and IVIg prove insufficient, IV cyclophosphamide may be considered as a fourth-line option. However, its use is limited to severe refractory conditions due to potential severe side effects. Treatment plans are highly individualized, tailored to the specific condition, disease severity, treatment response, and clinical expertise.

Looking ahead, ongoing developments in the pipeline signal a promising future for inflammatory myositis management. Innovative therapies, such as PF-06823859 (Pfizer) and Brepocitinib, are undergoing clinical trials, aiming to address unmet needs. These advancements are expected to enhance reimbursement scenarios, foster physician adoption, and improve patient compliance, driving growth in the inflammatory myositis therapeutics market across the 7MM as highlighted in the DelveInsight market model.

Inflammatory Myositis Market Drivers

• Rising awareness of inflammatory myositis drives early diagnosis and treatment, boosting market growth.

• The development of novel treatments, such as Dazukibart and Brepocitinib, is improving patient outcomes and fueling market expansion.

Inflammatory Myositis Market Barriers

• The high cost of advanced therapies may limit patient access, slowing market adoption.

• There is a lack of effective, FDA-approved treatments for certain types of inflammatory myositis, restricting market growth.

Scope of the Inflammatory Myositis Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Inflammatory Myositis Companies: CSL Behring, Immunoforge Co. Ltd., Argenx, Janssen, Abcuro, Inc., Horizon Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, Galapagos NV, Priovant Therapeutics, Roivant, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Kezar Life Sciences, and others.

• Key Inflammatory Myositis Therapies: Dazukibart (PF-06823859), Brepocitinib, and others.

• Inflammatory Myositis Therapeutic Assessment: Inflammatory Myositis currently marketed, and Inflammatory Myositis emerging therapies

• Inflammatory Myositis Market Dynamics: Inflammatory Myositis market drivers and Inflammatory Myositis market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Inflammatory Myositis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Inflammatory Myositis Market Access and Reimbursement

