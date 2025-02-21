Kubanyi Law Firm Earns Honorable Mention in 2024 Best of Georgia Awards

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kubanyi Law Firm, known for its precision, perseverance, and people-first approach to personal injury law, has been honored with an Honorable Mention in the 2024 Best of Georgia Awards. This accolade, determined entirely by public votes from clients through Gbj.com, reflects the firm’s deep impact on the lives and communities it serves.For Sherry Meminger Kubanyi, the firm’s founder, this recognition is especially meaningful. “We don’t just handle cases; we handle people’s lives,” says Kubanyi. “Being recognized by the community is a testament to the commitment and care we bring to every client we represent.”Specializing in personal injury cases—including auto accidents, medical malpractice, premises liability, and wrongful death—the Atlanta-based firm takes an approach that is anything but one-size-fits-all. Each case receives tailored attention, with a team of experts such as trauma doctors, forensic engineers, and collision analysts working alongside the attorneys to build compelling cases and secure justice for their clients.Kubanyi Law Firm’s commitment to its clients stems from the personal resilience of its founder. Raised in foster care, Sherry Meminger Kubanyi has transformed her life story into a mission of advocacy for others. A graduate of John Marshall Law School, her previous experience defending insurance companies gives her unique insight into how insurers operate—an invaluable asset for her injured clients.Beyond the courtroom, Kubanyi embodies resilience in every aspect of her life. As an IFBB professional fitness competitor, she brings strength and discipline to everything she does, a mindset that permeates the firm’s culture and inspires both her team and her clients.While accolades like the Best of Georgia Award Honorable Mention celebrate their success, Kubanyi Law Firm’s mission goes deeper. “Every injury, every claim, and every case is a life story,” explains Kubanyi. “We treat each client with the care and respect they deserve, because their trust means everything to us.”This recognition serves as a powerful reminder of the trust the firm has earned from its community and the results they’ve delivered for their clients. Whether helping clients recover after a car accident, navigating complex medical malpractice claims, or pursuing justice in wrongful death cases, Kubanyi Law Firm remains committed to empowering those they represent.Congratulations to Kubanyi Law Firm on this well-earned honor. For more information about their services or to learn more about the 2024 Best of Georgia Awards, visit Gbj.com.

