G&W Electric Celebrates 120 Years of Innovation and Sets Sights on the Future

Marking a legacy of engineering excellence, the company focuses on driving collaboration and innovation to transform the power grid for generations to come

We are inspired not only by our history but by the opportunity to shape the next century of resilient, sustainable, and intelligent energy systems.” — John Mueller, chairman and owner of G&W Electric

BOLINGBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year, G&W Electric , a global leader in innovative energy solutions, celebrates 120 years of innovation and leadership in power grid solutions. Since its founding in 1905, the company has been at the forefront of transformative change in the electrical power industry, pioneering technologies that have set new standards for reliability, efficiency, and sustainability.From introducing the first disconnecting porcelain pothead to developing the world’s first high-voltage recloser, G&W Electric’s legacy is built on a foundation of engineering excellence and a relentless drive to address the evolving needs of its customers. But as the company honors its past, it remains firmly focused on the future.“The energy landscape is undergoing unprecedented change, and the challenges we face today demand bold, collaborative solutions,” said John Mueller, chairman and owner of G&W Electric. “In honor of our 120th year of driving innovation, we are inspired not only by our history but by the opportunity to shape the next century of resilient, sustainable, and intelligent energy systems.”G&W Electric recognizes that modernizing the power grid to meet the demands of decarbonization, decentralization, and digitalization will require strong partnerships across the industry. By combining advanced technologies such as IoT-enabled sensors, AI-enhanced analytics, and grid automation with its signature “listen-first” approach, the company is poised to drive meaningful progress.This collaborative spirit is highlighted in G&W Electric’s new video, unveiled at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The video explores the transformative potential of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and how innovation, agility, and partnership are critical to building a resilient energy future.With a global presence spanning more than 100 countries and a diverse customer base including utilities, data centers, hospitals, and renewable energy facilities to name a few, G&W Electric continues to deliver solutions trusted worldwide for their reliability, flexibility, and durability.As G&W Electric looks ahead, its commitment to engineering the future remains unwavering. “The power grid of tomorrow will not be built by one company alone—it will be a collective effort,” added John Gounaris, Vice President of Global Marketing for G&W Electric. “By working together with our customers and partners, we can achieve a sustainable and electrified future that serves generations to come.”To learn more about G&W Electric’s legacy of innovation and its vision for the future, visit www.gwelectric.com Watch the campaign live on CBS News here About G&W ElectricFounded in 1905, G&W Electric is a global leader in innovative power grid solutions, offering advanced load and fault interrupting switches, reclosers, sensors, system protection equipment, power grid automation, and transmission and distribution accessories. Headquartered in Bolingbrook, Illinois, U.S.A., with manufacturing and sales support in over 100 countries, G&W Electric helps customers overcome challenges and gain a competitive edge with cutting-edge solutions and technical services. For more information visit www.gwelectric.com . Follow G&W Electric on Twitter @GW_Electric and LinkedIn.Media Contacts:Carol MagoskyG&W Electriccmagosky@gwelec.comKatie SchimmelOutlook Marketingkatie@outlookmarketingsrv.com

G&W Electric in DAVOS 2025 | How G&W Electric is Leading the Intelligent Age

