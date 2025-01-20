Frontotemporal Dementia Pipeline Therapeutics, Clinical Trials Assessment, Emerging Drugs and Companies | DelveInsight

Frontotemporal Dementia Pipeline

Frontotemporal Dementia Pipeline

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s, “Frontotemporal Dementia Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in Frontotemporal Dementia pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Frontotemporal Dementia Pipeline Report

• In December 2024:- Prevail Therapeutics:- Study J4B-MC-OKAA is a Phase 1/2, multi-center, open-label ascending dose, first-in-human study that will evaluate the safety and effect of intra-cisternal LY3884963 administration on progranulin protein (PGRN) levels in patients with frontotemporal dementia with progranulin mutations (FTD-GRN). Two escalating dose (low dose and medium dose) cohorts are planned, as well as one bridging cohort which will allocate patients to receive either low or medium dose. The duration of the study is 5 years.

• DelveInsight’s Frontotemporal Dementia pipeline report depicts a robust space with 15+ active players working to develop 20+ pipeline therapies for Frontotemporal Dementia treatment.

• The leading Frontotemporal Dementia Companies such as Transposon Therapeutics, Alector, Vesper Bio, AviadoBio, Passage Bio, Eli Lilly and Company, Coya Therapeutics, Neurimmune Therapeutics, Asceneuron SA., and others

• Promising Frontotemporal Dementia Therapies such as LY3884963, DNL593, AL001, PBFT02, Olipudase alfa, and others

Frontotemporal Dementia Emerging Drugs Profile

• AL001: Alector

AL001 is a recombinant human anti-human sortilin (SORT1) monoclonal IgG1 developed by Alector in partnership with GSK. It aims to increase the level of progranulin in humans by inhibiting a progranulin degradation mechanism. The antibody received orphan drug designation, fast track designation, and breakthrough designation from the US FDA for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia. Alector Inc. is currently investigating AL001 in Phase III clinical trials for FTD with a C9orf72 mutation and granulin mutation.

• TPN-101: Transposon Therapeutics

TPN-101 specifically inhibits the LINE-1 reverse transcriptase that promotes LINE-1 replication. LINE-1 elements are a class of retrotransposable elements that in humans are uniquely capable of replicating and moving to new locations within the genome. When this process becomes dysregulated, LINE-1 reverse transcriptase drives overproduction of LINE-1 DNA, triggering innate immune responses that contribute to neurodegenerative, autoimmune and aging-related disease pathology. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Frontotemporal Dementia.

• AVB-101: AviadoBio

AVB-101 is a potential one-time therapy designed to stop disease progression by delivering a functional copy of the GRN gene to restore appropriate progranulin levels to affected areas of the brain. The drug is delivered using a minimally invasive, stereotactic neurosurgical procedure directly to the part of the brain called the thalamus. The thalamus has extensive connections to other parts of the brain, including the frontal and temporal lobes, which play a critical role in FTD and the symptoms that impact patients and their families.

• VES001: Vesper Bio

VES001 is the first oral, brain penetrant, small molecule sortilin inhibitor designed as a potentially disease-modifying treatment for the neuro-cognitive disorder fronto-temporal dementia (FTD (GRN)). Data returned from this study (NCT06226064) demonstrate the safety and tolerability of VES001 across the full range of doses tested and show it has excellent pharmacokinetics and distribution to relevant parts of the brain.

Frontotemporal Dementia Companies

Transposon Therapeutics, Alector, Vesper Bio, AviadoBio, Passage Bio, Eli Lilly and Company, Coya Therapeutics, Neurimmune Therapeutics, Asceneuron SA., and others.

Frontotemporal Dementia pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration

• Intra-articular

• Intraocular

• Intrathecal

• Intravenous

• Ophthalmic

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Subcutaneous

• Topical

• Transdermal

Frontotemporal Dementia Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

• Oligonucleotide

• Peptide

• Small molecule

Scope of the Frontotemporal Dementia Pipeline Report

• Coverage- Global

• Frontotemporal Dementia Companies- Transposon Therapeutics, Alector, Vesper Bio, AviadoBio, Passage Bio, Eli Lilly and Company, Coya Therapeutics, Neurimmune Therapeutics, Asceneuron SA., and others.

• Frontotemporal Dementia Therapies- LY3884963, DNL593, AL001, PBFT02. Olipudase alfa, and others

• Frontotemporal Dementia Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

• Frontotemporal Dementia Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

