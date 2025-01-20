Influenza Pipeline Insights, Clinical Trials Analysis, Emerging Therapies and Companies | DelveInsight

Influenza Pipeline

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s, “Influenza Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 120+ companies and 120+ pipeline drugs in Influenza pipeline landscape. It covers the Influenza pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Influenza therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Influenza Pipeline Report

• In November 2024:- Tor Biering-Sørensen- The purpose of this pragmatic randomized trial is to evaluate the relative vaccine effectiveness of high-dose quadrivalent influenza vaccine (QIV-HD) vs. standard-dose quadrivalent influenza vaccine (QIV-SD) in older adults. Participants will be randomized 1:1 to either QIV-HD or QIV-SD.

• DelveInsight’s Influenza pipeline report depicts a robust space with 120+ active players working to develop 120+ pipeline therapies for Influenza treatment.

• The leading Influenza Companies such as Moderna, SAB Biotherapeutics, ENA Respiratory Pty Ltd, Codagenix, AlloVir, Osivax, CureVac AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Cocrystal Pharma Inc, Viriom, Emergent BioSolutions, Pfizer, Jiangxi Qingfeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Guangdong Raynovent Biotech Co., Ltd, FluGen Inc, BlueWillow Biologics, AVM Biotechnology LLC, Ansun Biopharma, Inc., Guangzhou Henovcom Bioscience, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd., Emergex Vaccines, Vir Biotechnology, CSL Limited, Novavax, EMERGENT, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Poolbeg Pharma, MYMETICS, CELLTRION INC., Avalia Immunotherapies, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Airway Therapeutics, Inc., PrEP Biopharm, Ansun Biopharma, Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., and others.

• Promising Influenza Therapies such as OVX836 480µg, mRNA-1010, Oseltamivir, Baloxavir, and others.

Influenza Emerging Drugs

• mRNA-1010: Moderna

mRNA-1010 is a vaccine candidate that encodes for hemagglutinin (HA) glycoproteins of the four influenza strains recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for the prevention of influenza, including influenza A/H1N1, A/H3N2, and influenza B/Yamagata- and B/Victoria-lineages. HA is a major influenza surface glycoprotein that is considered an important target to generate broad protection against influenza and is the primary target of currently available influenza vaccines. Currently, it is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat patients suffering from Seasonal Influenza.

• SAB-176: SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB-176 is a quadrivalent broadly neutralizing fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that leverages the human biological immune response in development for the treatment of hospitalized patients with severe seasonal influenza. The novel specifically targeted therapeutic generated from the company’s proprietary technology, the DiversitAb™ platform, is designed to specifically bind to Type A and Type B influenza viruses. Pre-clinical data suggests that SAB-176 offers potentially broad protection against diverse influenza strains. A highly-potent, polyclonal antibody therapy for severe seasonal influenza, could potentially treat severely ill patients and provide protective antibodies for high-risk populations, such as the elderly and immune compromised.

• INNA-051: ENA Respiratory Pty Ltd

INNA-051 is a broad-spectrum antiviral immunomodulatory nasal spray under clinical development for pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis of respiratory viral infections in populations at risk of severe complications. Based on its mechanism of action and intended route of administration, INNA-051 has the potential to address several viral respiratory pathogens across multiple patient populations with a variety of co-morbid conditions. INNA-051 antiviral efficacy is currently evaluated in a Phase 2a influenza-challenge conducted in healthy volunteers.

• CODA-VAX H1N1: Codagenix

Codagenix has utilized a design platform to construct a live-attenuated, universal flu vaccine, CodaVax™-H1N1. The vaccine enables presentation of conserved antigens of the wild-type virus, demonstrating universal potential in primate models and thus the potential to provide multi-season protection when developed into its final quadrivalent formulation. Currently, it is being evaluated in Phase I stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Influenza virus infections.

• ALVR106: AlloVir

ALVR106 is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, multi-virus specific VST therapy candidate designed to target diseases caused by the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, parainfluenza virus (PIV), and human metapneumovirus (hMPV). In vitro data demonstrates that ALVR106 reactive cells have antiviral activity against each of the targeted viruses with minimal or no activity against non-virus-infected cells. This preclinical data supports the potential for antiviral benefit and safety of ALVR106 when administered to patients.

Influenza Companies

Moderna, SAB Biotherapeutics, ENA Respiratory Pty Ltd, Codagenix, AlloVir, Osivax, CureVac AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Cocrystal Pharma Inc, Viriom, Emergent BioSolutions, Pfizer, Jiangxi Qingfeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Guangdong Raynovent Biotech Co., Ltd, FluGen Inc, BlueWillow Biologics, AVM Biotechnology LLC, Ansun Biopharma, Inc., Guangzhou Henovcom Bioscience, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd., Emergex Vaccines, Vir Biotechnology, CSL Limited, Novavax, EMERGENT, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Poolbeg Pharma, MYMETICS, CELLTRION INC., Avalia Immunotherapies, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Airway Therapeutics, Inc., PrEP Biopharm, Ansun Biopharma, Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., and others

Influenza pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration

• Inhalation

• Inhalation/Intravenous/Oral

• Intranasal

• Intravenous

• Intravenous/ Subcutaneous

• NA

• Oral

• Oral/intranasal/subcutaneous

• Parenteral

• Subcutaneous

Influenza Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

• Antibody

• Antisense oligonucleotides

• Immunotherapy

• Monoclonal antibody

• Peptides

• Protein

• Recombinant protein

• Small molecule

• Stem Cell

• Vaccine

Scope of the Influenza Pipeline Report

• Coverage- Global

• Influenza Companies- Moderna, SAB Biotherapeutics, ENA Respiratory Pty Ltd, Codagenix, AlloVir, Osivax, CureVac AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Cocrystal Pharma Inc, Viriom, Emergent BioSolutions, Pfizer, Jiangxi Qingfeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Guangdong Raynovent Biotech Co., Ltd, FluGen Inc, BlueWillow Biologics, AVM Biotechnology LLC, Ansun Biopharma, Inc., Guangzhou Henovcom Bioscience, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd., Emergex Vaccines, Vir Biotechnology, CSL Limited, Novavax, EMERGENT, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Poolbeg Pharma, MYMETICS, CELLTRION INC., Avalia Immunotherapies, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Airway Therapeutics, Inc., PrEP Biopharm, Ansun Biopharma, Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., and others.

• Influenza Therapies- OVX836 480µg, mRNA-1010, Oseltamivir, Baloxavir, and others

• Influenza Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

• Influenza Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Influenza: Overview

4. Pipeline Therapeutics

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Influenza – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

7. Late Stage Products (Phase III)

8. mRNA-1010: Moderna

9. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

10. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

11. INNA-051: ENA Respiratory Pty Ltd

12. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

13. Early Stage Products (Phase I)

14. CODA-VAX H1N1: Codagenix

15. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

16. Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

17. Drug name: Company name

18. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

19. Inactive Products

20. Influenza Key Companies

21. Influenza Key Products

22. Influenza- Unmet Needs

23. Influenza- Market Drivers and Barriers

24. Influenza- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

25. Influenza Analyst Views

26. Influenza Key Companies

27. Appendix

