Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline Insights, Clinical Trials Analysis, Emerging Drugs and Companies | DelveInsight

Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s, “Neuroendocrine tumors Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 120+ pipeline drugs in Neuroendocrine tumors pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline Report

• In January 2025:- Perspective Therapeutics:- This study is Phase I/IIa First-in-Human Study of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET Targeted Alpha-Particle Therapy for Advanced SSTR2 Positive Neuroendocrine Tumors. This is a prospective, multi-center open-label dose escalation, dose expansion study of [212Pb] VMT-α-NET in up to 160 adult subjects with unresectable or metastatic SSTR2-expressing neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) who have not received prior peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT).

• DelveInsight’s Neuroendocrine Tumors pipeline report depicts a robust space with 100+ active players working to develop 120+ pipeline therapies for Neuroendocrine Tumors treatment.

• The leading Neuroendocrine Tumors Companies such as RayzeBio, Inc., Seneca Therapeutics, Vyriad, Inc., ADC Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Biotheus Inc., ImmunityBio, Inc., Chimerix, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Oryzon Genomics S.A., CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, TaiRx, Inc., Betta Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, NanOlogy LLC, Cardiff Oncology, Luye Pharma Group, Philogen, Hoffmann-La Roche, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others.

• Promising Neuroendocrine Tumors Therapies such as Lutetium[177Lu] Oxodotreotide Injection, Everolimus, CAM2029, Octreotide LAR, Lanreotide ATG, and others.

Neuroendocrine Tumors Emerging Drugs Profile

• RYZ101: RayzeBio, Inc.

RYZ101 is an investigational, targeted RPT designed to deliver a highly potent alpha-emitting radioisotope, Actinium-225 (Ac225), to solid tumors expressing SSTR2. RYZ101 leverages DOTATATE, a known binder and linker used in other radiopharmaceutical produts. RYZ101 uses Ac225 instead of the Lu177 used in Lutathera and thus delivers hundreds of times more potency in cancer cell killing. The higher potency of RYZ101 can provide significant clinical benefit to patients. RYZ101 utilizes a proprietary and patent protected formulation. The drug is being developed for gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumor, pancreatic net, neuroendocrine tumors, extensive stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC), and other tumors. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of development to treat Neuroendocrine tumors.

• SVV-001: Seneca Therapeutics

SVV-001, an oncolytic virus of the genus Seneca in the Picornaviridae family. SVV-001 is characterized by its ability to replicate selectively in certain human tumor cells (“SVV-permissive cells”), namely those that express TEM8, the receptor of SVV. SVV-001 is non-pathogenic in humans and animals. SVV-001 and the Seneca genus was originally discovered in 2001 at Novartis Pharmaceuticals by Dr. Paul Hallenbeck. SVV-001 was further developed as a novel cancer therapeutic at Neotropix, Inc. SVV-001 has been extensively tested in over 30 non-clinical cancer models, including immunotherapeutic settings, and in three clinical trials for various solid cancer namely neuroendocrine tumors such as carcinoids, small cell lung cancer and a variety of pediatric cancers. These trials confirmed the safety of intravenous dosing of SVV-001 and safety along with suggestions of significant clinical benefit. Currently the drug is in Phase II stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors.

• Voyager-V1: Vyriad, Inc.

VSV-IFNβ-NIS (Voyager V1; VV1) is derived from VSV, a bullet-shaped, negative-sense RNA virus with low human seroprevalence; it is engineered to replicate selectively in and kill human cancer cells. VV1 encodes hIFNβ to increase antitumoral immune response and tumor specificity, plus the thyroidal sodium iodide symporter NIS to allow imaging of virus. VV1 is synergistic with different anti-PD-(L)1 antibodies in several tumor models. Currently the drug is in Phase I/II stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors.

• ADCT-701: ADC Therapeutics

ADCT-701 is an ADC composed of a humanized IgG1 antibody against human DLK-1, site-specifically conjugated using Glycoconnect technology to PL1601, which contains a valine-alanine cleavable linker and the PBD dimer cytotoxin SG3199. In vitro, ADCT-701 demonstrated potent cytotoxicity in a panel of human cancer cell lines of different origin and levels of DLK-1, while its potency was strongly reduced in DLK-1-negative cell lines. In vivo, ADCT-701 showed potent anti-tumor activity in the DLK1-expressing neuroblastoma-derived SK-N-FI xenograft in which a single dose of ADCT-701 at 0.5 or 1 mg/kg showed dose-dependent anti-tumor activity compared to the vehicle- and isotype control ADC-treated mice. Currently the drug is in Phase I stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors.

Neuroendocrine Tumors Companies

RayzeBio, Inc., Seneca Therapeutics, Vyriad, Inc., ADC Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Biotheus Inc., ImmunityBio, Inc., Chimerix, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Oryzon Genomics S.A., CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, TaiRx, Inc., Betta Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, NanOlogy LLC, Cardiff Oncology, Luye Pharma Group, Philogen, Hoffmann-La Roche, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others

Neuroendocrine Tumors pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration

• Oral

• Intravenous

• Subcutaneous

• Parenteral

• Topical

Neuroendocrine Tumors Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

• Recombinant fusion proteins

• Small molecule

• Monoclonal antibody

• Peptide

• Polymer

• Gene therapy

Scope of the Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline Report

• Coverage- Global

• Neuroendocrine Tumors Companies- RayzeBio, Inc., Seneca Therapeutics, Vyriad, Inc., ADC Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Biotheus Inc., ImmunityBio, Inc., Chimerix, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Oryzon Genomics S.A., CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, TaiRx, Inc., Betta Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, NanOlogy LLC, Cardiff Oncology, Luye Pharma Group, Philogen, Hoffmann-La Roche, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others.

• Neuroendocrine Tumors Therapies- Lutetium[177Lu] Oxodotreotide Injection, Everolimus, CAM2029, Octreotide LAR, Lanreotide ATG, and others.

• Neuroendocrine Tumors Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

• Neuroendocrine Tumors Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Neuroendocrine Tumors: Overview

4. Pipeline Therapeutics

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Neuroendocrine Tumors– DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

7. Late Stage Products (Phase III)

8. RYZ101: RayzeBio, Inc.

9. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

10. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

11. SVV-001: Seneca Therapeutics

12. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

13. Early Stage Products (Phase I)

14. DD01: D&D Pharmatech

15. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

16. Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

17. Drug name: Company name

18. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

19. Inactive Products

20. Neuroendocrine Tumors Key Companies

21. Neuroendocrine Tumors Key Products

22. Neuroendocrine Tumors- Unmet Needs

23. Neuroendocrine Tumors- Market Drivers and Barriers

24. Neuroendocrine Tumors- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

25. Neuroendocrine Tumors Analyst Views

26. Neuroendocrine Tumors Key Companies

27. Appendix

