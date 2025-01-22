Flexdev Group expands to the USA with acquisition of The Emblem Source, a leading sports textile customization company

Flexdev Group Announces Emblem Source Acquisition

Flexdev Group, Europe's No. 1 textile customization company for sport acquires The Emblem Source, the US leader in sports badges and patches.

MACCLESFIELD, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- • Flexdev Group , Europe's No. 1 textile customization company for sport with strong roots in Macclesfield with Elms Marketing subsidiary, acquires The Emblem Source , the US leader in sports badges and patches.• Flexdev is setting up in the United States, the world's leading market for sports textile customization, to offer its expertise in textile marking to major customers (textile brands, US sports leagues and university sports players).• Brian Rutt becomes CEO of the Emblem Source and a shareholder of the company. He succeeds his father Larry, Founder of The Emblem Source, who remains with the company in an advisory role.Flexdev Group, a leading textile customization company for sports, fashion, and luxury, today announced the acquisition of The Emblem Source, a leading US-based sports textile customization company serving major brands, US sports franchises, and major university sports.Based in Dallas, Texas, The Emblem Source ($15 million in revenue in 2024) is a leading supplier to major franchises in major US sports leagues, including baseball (MLB), basketball (NBA), American football (NFL), hockey (NHL), and soccer (MLS).The Emblem Source is notably the US market leader in badges and emblems that adorn and decorate the jerseys and caps of iconic teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers (NBA), the Boston Celtics (NBA), the Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS), and the New York Yankees (MLB). The Emblem Source is particularly renowned for its "Hot Market" expertise, which consists of launching products tied to breaking sports news just hours after the final whistle.In addition, The Emblem Source has forged strong relationships with major sports players, including New Era, Fanatics, and major US leagues.Flexdev Group Expands to the US MarketFlexdev Group (HQ based in Lyon - France), the European leader in sports textile customization with over $105 million in revenue and 500 employees, and clients including PSG, Manchester United, AC Milan, UEFA, and the McLaren F1 team, solidifies its presence in the North American market, which now accounts for 15% of its revenue.Exclusive supplier for major US sports leagues like the NBA and NFL in Europe, Flexdev Group aims to leverage its expertise in producing names and numbers (used to identify players on jerseys) for The Emblem Source's clients in the United States.Flexdev Group is a key player in textile customization, mastering major marking techniques: screen-printing with water-based inks (over 50% of production), hybrid transfers (digital and screen-printing), twill sublimation, Direct-To-Film digital transfer, and flock transfer.The Group boasts strong production capabilities with facilities in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Turkey, and Asia.With the acquisition of The Emblem Source, Flexdev Group strengthens its growth profile and capitalizes on a company that is a clear leader in its segment in the world's largest market. Commercial synergies are highly promising with access to major customers in North America for Flexdev Group's sports textile marking products.Supported by the Dentressangle family investment holding company, Flexdev Group establishes a new partnership with The Emblem Source, led by a committed and passionate family-run management team.The acquisition of The Emblem Source follows the acquisitions of Monblason (France - 2024), Aneyron (Spain - 2023), Elms (UK - 2016), and Stillscreen (Italy - 2012), all family-owned companies that are leaders in their respective markets.Jocelyn Robiot, CEO of Flexdev Group, stated:“The Emblem Source is a renowned player in the US badge and emblem market, recognized for its responsiveness and high-quality service. The company boasts a strong business network, from Nike to Fanatics and New Era, and supplies emblems for the biggest US sports teams. We are eager to work together and leverage Brian, Larry and their team's expertise to offer the full range of Group products and services to major American professional sports teams.”Brian Rutt, CEO of The Emblem Source, stated:“Flexdev has emerged as the ideal partner to drive our continued growth in the United States. After establishing ourselves as the #1 distributor of badges and emblems, we aim to become a key player in names and numbers in the US, serving the biggest brands, teams, and stars that inspire the American public and sports fans worldwide.”Jean-Louis Savoye, CEO of DENTRESSANGLE, stated:“The shared vision and values between the Rutt family, Flexdev Group, and Dentressangle were key factors in this acquisition. Through this move, we are delighted to enable Flexdev, already the European leader in sports textile customization, to conquer the world's largest sports market: the United States.”The Dentressangle team involved in acquiring The Emblem Source includes Jean-Louis Savoye, Raphaël Feuillet, Alexis Fontaine, Camille Dussaix, and Alexandre Magnier.About Flexdev GroupFlexdev Group is the #1 sports textile customization company in Europe. The Group leverages the expertise of textile customization specialists for fashion and sports across Europe (MONBLASON in France, STILSCREEN in Italy, ELMS in the UK, SPORTING ID in Ireland, ANEYRON in Spain, FLEXDEV Turkey in Turkey). It also relies on the expertise of CHEMICA and SEFA in France, specializing in the manufacturing of heat transfer films for textile marking and heat transfer presses, respectively. Owned by the Dentressangle family investment holding company since 2011, Flexdev Group, with the acquisition of THE EMBLEM SOURCE, the #1 US badge and emblem company, now has over 500 employees, generates over €105 million in revenue, and operates in nearly 100 countries.About DENTRESSANGLEDENTRESSANGLE is a family investment holding company with €3.3 billion in net assets and focuses on two main areas: corporate investment (long-term majority investments, venture capital through the Hi Inov fund, diversified management with DGO) and real estate (logistics and offices). Fully controlled by the Dentressangle family, the holding company has controlling stakes in a dozen companies, including equipment rental company KILOUTOU, real estate developer OGIC, digital services company TESSI, textile customization expert FLEXDEV, medtech company ACTEON, and MARLE Group, the world leader in the manufacturing of implants and precision instruments for orthopaedics.Press Contact:Romain Levesque: r.levesque@dentressangle.com / +33 6 66 13 93 99Armand Rigaudy: armandrigaudy@primatice.com / +33 7 88 96 41 84

