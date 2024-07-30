Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,390 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,935 in the last 365 days.

Elms (a division of the FlexDev Group) Named Exclusive Licensee of UEFA Men's Competition Badges

An image showcasing the logos of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League logos alongside the words 'Contract Renewed' and the Elms Marketing logo

Elms, the leading sportswear branding and personalisation solutions provider, announces an extension to its exclusive partnership with UEFA Club Competitions.

MACCLESFIELD, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elms Marketing, the leading provider of sportswear branding and personalisation solutions, is thrilled to announce an extension to its exclusive partnership with UEFA Club Competitions.

In this groundbreaking agreement, Elms will serve as the sole supplier of sleeve badges for the prestigious UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League competitions until 2027.

Key Highlights:

1. Badge Exclusivity: Elms will create and supply the official badges for all participating clubs in the UEFA Club Competitions. These badges will adorn player shirts, replicas, and fan merchandise.

2. Design Excellence: Fans can expect innovative and visually appealing evolution of the much loved UEFA Club Competition badge designs that capture the spirit of each competition. Elms commitment to quality ensures that clubs and fans alike will benefit.

3. Global Impact: The UEFA Club Competition badges will be seen by millions of football enthusiasts worldwide, reinforcing Elms’ position as the global leader in sports branding.

Jocelyn Robiot, CEO of the FlexDev Group, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are honoured to continue our partnership with UEFA and contribute our part to the rich history of European competition football. Our team is dedicated to delivering exceptional quality badges that resonate with fans and players.”

About Elms: Elms, part of the FlexDev Group, specialises in sports branding and merchandising solutions, including badges, names, and numbers. With a strong commitment to quality and innovation, Elms continues to shape the future of sports identity. For more information, please visit elmsmarketing.co.uk

About UEFA: UEFA is the governing body of European football. UEFA's mission is to promote, protect and develop European football at every level of the game, to promote the principles of unity and solidarity, and to deal with all questions relating to European football. For more information, please visit UEFA.org.

Note to Editors: High-resolution badge images and additional details are available upon request.

Alec Ogden
Elms Marketing Ltd
+44 1625 506700
email us here

You just read:

Elms (a division of the FlexDev Group) Named Exclusive Licensee of UEFA Men's Competition Badges

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more