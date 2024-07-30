Elms (a division of the FlexDev Group) Named Exclusive Licensee of UEFA Men's Competition Badges
Elms, the leading sportswear branding and personalisation solutions provider, announces an extension to its exclusive partnership with UEFA Club Competitions.MACCLESFIELD, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elms Marketing, the leading provider of sportswear branding and personalisation solutions, is thrilled to announce an extension to its exclusive partnership with UEFA Club Competitions.
In this groundbreaking agreement, Elms will serve as the sole supplier of sleeve badges for the prestigious UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League competitions until 2027.
Key Highlights:
1. Badge Exclusivity: Elms will create and supply the official badges for all participating clubs in the UEFA Club Competitions. These badges will adorn player shirts, replicas, and fan merchandise.
2. Design Excellence: Fans can expect innovative and visually appealing evolution of the much loved UEFA Club Competition badge designs that capture the spirit of each competition. Elms commitment to quality ensures that clubs and fans alike will benefit.
3. Global Impact: The UEFA Club Competition badges will be seen by millions of football enthusiasts worldwide, reinforcing Elms’ position as the global leader in sports branding.
Jocelyn Robiot, CEO of the FlexDev Group, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are honoured to continue our partnership with UEFA and contribute our part to the rich history of European competition football. Our team is dedicated to delivering exceptional quality badges that resonate with fans and players.”
About Elms: Elms, part of the FlexDev Group, specialises in sports branding and merchandising solutions, including badges, names, and numbers. With a strong commitment to quality and innovation, Elms continues to shape the future of sports identity. For more information, please visit elmsmarketing.co.uk
About UEFA: UEFA is the governing body of European football. UEFA's mission is to promote, protect and develop European football at every level of the game, to promote the principles of unity and solidarity, and to deal with all questions relating to European football. For more information, please visit UEFA.org.
Note to Editors: High-resolution badge images and additional details are available upon request.
Alec Ogden
Elms Marketing Ltd
+44 1625 506700
email us here