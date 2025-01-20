Diabetes Pipeline Insights, Clinical Trials, Emerging Therapies and Companies | DelveInsight

Diabetes Pipeline

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s, “Diabetes Pipeline Insights” report provides comprehensive insights about 200+ companies and 200+ pipeline drugs in Diabetes pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key takeaways from the Diabetes Pipeline Report

• In January 2025:- The purpose of this study is to assess the safety of insulin lispro-aabc in adult participants with Type 2 diabetes mellitus in India. The study will last about 33 weeks for each participant, including screening (1 week), Lead-in period (4 weeks), treatment period (26 weeks) and follow up period (2 weeks).

• DelveInsight’s Diabetes pipeline report depicts a robust space with 200+ active players working to develop 200+ pipeline therapies for Diabetes treatment.

• The leading Diabetes Companies such as Daewoong Tradipitant, Janssen Biotech,Zealand Pharma, Provention Bio, BioRestorative Therapies, Elevian, Kamada, Adocia, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, ImCyse, Histogen, Novo Nordisk, Enthera, ActoBio Therapeutics, Japan Tobacco, Avotres, and others.

• Promising Diabetes Therapies such as Aspirin, DA-2811, Forxiga, TG103, and others.

Diabetes Emerging Drugs Profile

• Enavogliflozin - Daewoong

Enavogliflozin (DWP 16001) is an orally available small molecule and sodium glucose transporter 2 inhibitor. The molecule is in phase-3 clinical trials for type-2 diabetic treatment. Enavogliflozin demonstrates the lowering of blood sugar and safety in diabetic patients in phase 2 clinical trials.

• Golimumab - Janssen Biotech

Golimumab is a human IgG1 monoclonal antibody, derived from immunizing genetically engineered mice with human TNFα. It inhibits soluble and transmembrane forms of TNF-α by binding to their specific receptors and blocking in consequence their bioactivity. It is currently under Phase II development for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes mellitus.

Diabetes Companies

Daewoong Tradipitant, Janssen Biotech,Zealand Pharma, Provention Bio, BioRestorative Therapies, Elevian, Kamada, Adocia, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, ImCyse, Histogen, Novo Nordisk, Enthera, ActoBio Therapeutics, Japan Tobacco, Avotres, and others.

Diabetes pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration

• Oral

• Parenteral

• intravitreal

• Subretinal

• Topical.

• Molecule Type

Diabetes Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

• Monoclonal Antibody

• Peptides

• Polymer

• Small molecule

• Gene therapy

• Product Type

Scope of the Diabetes Pipeline Report

• Coverage- Global

• Diabetes Companies- Daewoong Tradipitant, Janssen Biotech,Zealand Pharma, Provention Bio, BioRestorative Therapies, Elevian, Kamada, Adocia, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, ImCyse, Histogen, Novo Nordisk, Enthera, ActoBio Therapeutics, Japan Tobacco, Avotres, and others.

• Diabetes Therapies- Aspirin, DA-2811, Forxiga, TG103, and others.

• Diabetes Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

• Diabetes Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Diabetes: Overview

4. Causes

5. Mechanism of Action

6. Signs and Symptoms

7. Diagnosis

8. Disease Management

9. Pipeline Therapeutics

10. Comparative Analysis

11. Therapeutic Assessment

12. Assessment by Product Type

13. Assessment by Stage and Product Type

14. Assessment by Route of Administration

15. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

16. Assessment by Molecule Type

17. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

18. Diabetes – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

19. In-depth Commercial Assessment

20. Diabetes companies’ collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends

21. Diabetes Collaboration Deals

22. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

23. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

24. Late Stage Products (Phase III)

25. Comparative Analysis

26. Enavogliflozin: Daewoong

27. Product Description

28. Research and Development

29. Product Development Activities

30. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

31. Comparative Analysis

32. Golimumab: Janssen Biotech

33. Product Description

34. Research and Development

35. Product Development Activities

36. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

37. Early Stage Products (Phase II/I)

38. Comparative Analysis

39. IMCY-0098: ImCyse

40. Product Description

41. Research and Development

42. Product Development Activities

43. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

44. Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products

45. Comparative Analysis

46. ENT-001: Enthera

47. Product Description

48. Research and Development

49. Product Development Activities

50. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

51. Inactive Products

52. Comparative Analysis

53. Diabetes Key Companies

54. Diabetes Key Products

55. Diabetes- Unmet Needs

56. Diabetes- Market Drivers and Barriers

57. Diabetes- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

58. Diabetes Analyst Views

59. Diabetes Key Companies

60. Appendix

