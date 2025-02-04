It’s 2025: Sustainable Manufacturing is a Strategic Priority and Ship & Shore Environmental Stands Ready to Deliver

From pharmaceuticals to flexographic printing, S&SE’s versatile Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers (RTOs) are custom-designed to meet the unique needs of every manufacturing industry.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the global manufacturing sector gears up for a strong resurgence in 2025, the industry faces a dual challenge: seizing economic opportunities while tackling the urgent issue of industrial emissions and air pollution. Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc., a leader in providing cutting edge solutions for air pollution control, has been poised and prepared to help industries meet regulatory compliance with advanced technologies, customized to individual sectors needs. Recognized innovators in emissions control and air pollution abatement, Anoosheh Oskouian and her team have spent over two decades helping industries reduce their carbon footprint while maintaining operational efficiency.

Preparing for 2025’s manufacturing boom, Ship & Shore Environmental is expanding its portfolio with advanced pollution control solutions to meet the industry’s evolving needs. The company is set to introduce more advanced technologies and customized systems for key sectors, including the Chemical Industry, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Printing and Packaging, Food Processing, Solar Energy, and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production. These innovations aim to improve operational efficiency, reduce emissions, and support sustainability goals that will not only benefit each of the industries but the world, at large. Anoosheh Oskouian shared her strategic outlook for 2025, emphasizing a commitment to technological advancement and environmental responsibility. She highlighted the company’s focus on developing cutting-edge pollution control systems, such as Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers (RTOs) and Direct-Fired Thermal Oxidizers (DFTOs), to drive progress in reducing emissions and energy consumption.

As 2025 commences, the manufacturing sector is set to experience significant growth, fueled by economic recovery and shifts in global supply chains. However, with this resurgence comes heightened concerns about industrial emissions and compliance with air quality standards—issues central to both public health and environmental sustainability.

A total of more than US$31 billion in investment in 192 clean-technology-manufacturing facilities has been announced during the year through October, and these investments are expected to create close to 27,000 new jobs. Construction spending in manufacturing—that is, dollars invested to build new or expand existing manufacturing facilities—reached a new record of US$238 billion in June 2024, and this is also likely to continue to spur investment in new equipment and intellectual property.

Air Pollution: A Growing Concern

Worldwide, billions of people are exposed to unsafe levels of air pollutants like fine particulate matter (PM2.5). More than 90% of the population in countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India faces hazardous air pollution, with fossil fuel combustion accounting for two-thirds of the over eight million annual deaths linked to outdoor air pollution. In the United States, despite a 40% drop in PM2.5 concentrations since 2000, more than 20 million Americans live in areas exceeding national air quality standards. These alarming statistics underline the critical importance of reducing industrial emissions globally.

Revitalized Manufacturing and Environmental Impact

With the COVID-19 pandemic’s disruptions waning, 2025 promises a renaissance for manufacturing, driven by advances in AI, robotics, and IoT. Yet, increased production risks heightened emissions, particularly in industries reliant on fossil fuels. "As manufacturers ramp up operations, they must prioritize sustainable practices to protect air quality and public health," said Oskouian.

Shifting Regulatory Landscape

Political shifts, including a potential return to deregulation under the new U.S. administration, may ease short-term restrictions on emissions. However, state-level initiatives, international trade policies, and market-driven ESG compliance will continue to demand accountability. Leading states like California and New York, along with global trade partners such as the European Union and China, are poised to enforce stringent environmental standards regardless of federal policy changes.

The Path Forward: Innovation and Collaboration

Manufacturers have a unique opportunity to lead through innovation. Advanced air pollution control technologies, such as Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers (RTOs) and Direct-Fired Thermal Oxidizers (DFTOs), are already making significant strides in reducing harmful emissions. These systems can eliminate up to 99% of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs), while enhancing energy efficiency and lowering operational costs.

Oskouian emphasizes the role of partnerships: “Collaboration between industries, policymakers, and technology providers will be essential for achieving sustainable growth. Companies like Ship & Shore Environmental are dedicated to providing tailored solutions that address manufacturers’ unique pollution control needs while supporting their growth objectives.”

Opportunities Ahead

By aligning with environmental standards, manufacturers can gain a competitive edge in global markets, meet consumer demand for sustainable products, and contribute to cleaner air worldwide. The Inflation Reduction Act’s federal funding for pollution-reduction programs further underscores the momentum toward a greener manufacturing future in the United States.

About Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. is a Long Beach, California-based, woman-owned, certified business specializing in air pollution capture and control systems for industrial applications. Ship & Shore helps major manufacturers meet Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) abatement challenges by providing customized, energy efficient air pollution abatement systems for various industries, resulting in improved operational efficiency and tailored "green" solutions. Since 2000, Ship & Shore has been prepared to handle and advise on the full spectrum of environmental needs with its complete array of engineering and manufacturing capabilities and global offices around the U.S., Canada, Europe, India, Thailand, China, and more. The Ship & Shore Technical Engineering Team has custom designed tailored solutions for clients throughout the world. For more information, visit www.shipandshore.com.

