Commemorative Coin of Lunar Year of the Snake

MACAU, January 20 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will start to sell the commemorative coin of Lunar Year of the Snake released by the Monetary Authority of Macao at the Philatelic Shop of General Post Office on 20th January 2025 (Monday) . The selling prices are as follows:

Product Type Unit Price (MOP) Limit (Per Client)
Silver Coin “Lunar Year of the Snake” (1 oz) 1,380.00 2 Units
Silver Coin “Lunar Year of the Snake” (5 oz) 8,000.00 1Unit
Gold Coin “Lunar Year of the Snake” (0.5 oz) 16,500.00 1Unit

 

