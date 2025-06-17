Announcement of the 2025 Special Allocation from the Budget Surplus List for the Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund

MACAU, June 17 - The Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao) will announce the list of beneficiaries for the 2025 Special Allocation from the Budget Surplus under the Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund System tomorrow, 18 June. Starting at 9:00 a.m., residents can check their eligibility through the “Macao One Account”, the FSS website at www.fss.gov.mo, self-service machines, or by calling the 24-hour interactive voice response hotline at 2823 0230. Residents can also submit a statement of objection or apply for fund withdrawal via the “Macao One Account”. In addition, both the “Macao One Account” and the FSS website allow users to check the status of their automatic withdrawal registration, as well as to verify their eligibility for automatic payment.

Individuals included in the list will receive an allocation of 7,000 patacas, without the need for additional procedures. For first-time recipients, a one-time incentive basic fund of 10,000 patacas will also be granted. To qualify for the 2025 Special Allocation from the Budget Surplus, Macao SAR permanent residents must be 22 years or older as of 2024, have spent at least 183 days in the Macao SAR in 2024, and still be alive as of 1 January 2025. Individuals who do not find their names on the list but believe they meet the legal criteria may file a statement of objection. This allows them to request a reassessment of their time spent outside the Macao SAR as time spent within Macao. If the recalculated period meets the eligibility criterion for the 183-day stay in Macao, the individual will qualify for the allocation. There are six valid reasons for submitting a statement of objection:

Attended higher education courses recognised by the local competent authorities; Was hospitalised; Attained age 65 and resided in mainland China, or was under age 65 who resided in mainland China due to health reasons, particularly for non-hospital nursing, palliative therapy, rehabilitative services, or family care; Worked outside the Macao SAR for an employer registered with the Social Security Fund; Worked outside the Macao SAR to support the main living expenses of a spouse, or any degree of lineal consanguinity or affinity residing in the Macao SAR; Performed official duties, performed duties for the Macao SAR, or discharged other official duties.

Please note that the right to claim the 2025 allocation will remain valid for three years, expiring on 31 December 2028. Any requests made after this date will no longer be valid.

Fund withdrawal applications for this year will begin in August. Senior citizens who have registered for automatic withdrawal and meet the eligibility criteria for the allocation do not need to take any action; the funds will be deposited into their old-age or disability pension bank accounts on 25 September. Other individuals eligible for fund withdrawal who apply through the "Macao One Account" or self-service machines in August will also receive their funds in their bank accounts on 25 September. Those who submit a paper application for fund withdrawal can expect fund deposits as early as 27 October in their designated bank accounts.

The FSS does not send SMS messages containing links. Residents are advised not to trust phishing messages or click on suspicious links. For enquiries regarding application procedures, residents can visit the FSS website at www.fss.gov.mo or call 2853 2850 during office hours.