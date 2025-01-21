Mita Seimenjo Offers Tsukemen as New Option for Ramen Enthusiasts

SHIBUYA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MP Kitchen Holdings Co., Ltd. proudly announces that its flagship brand, Mita Seimenjo, operates approximately 50 locations across Japan, with a primary focus on Tokyo and Osaka. Renowned for its specialty “tsukemen” noodles, Mita Seimenjo continues to stand out in Japan’s highly competitive ramen industry. The differences between tsukemen and ramen, along with an overview of Mita Seimenjo’s features, are provided below.

- The Difference Between Tsukemen and Ramen

While tsukemen and ramen are both popular Japanese noodle dishes, they have several significant differences.

1. Serving Style

Tsukemen: Noodles and soup are served separately. Noodles are dipped into the soup for each bite.

Ramen: Noodles and soup are served in a single bowl. Noodles are already immersed in the soup.

2. Noodle Types

Tsukemen: Thick noodles are often used and chilled in cold water to create a firm, chewy texture.

Ramen: A wide variety of noodles, from thin to thick, are used depending on the soup.

3. Temperature

Tsukemen: Noodles are served cold and paired with a hot, rich soup made from pork bone and fish stock, creating a contrast in temperatures.

Ramen: Noodles and soup are generally both served hot.

Mita Seimenjo offers upgrades to larger portions of noodles at no additional cost. While ramen is widely available internationally, tsukemen of comparable quality remains less common outside Japan. Mita Seimenjo provides tsukemen in its traditional form to visitors to Japan.

Several considerations go into deciding on soup flavors, portion sizes, and serving temperatures. The article below provides information on ordering tsukemen and understanding its soup.

How to eat Tsukemen | Do you prefer the “hiyamori” style, or the “atsumori” style?

https://goodie-foodie.com/en/22034/

- Mita Seimenjo Brand Overview

Mita Seimenjo specializes in tsukemen dishes and operates approximately 50 locations across major cities in Japan, including Tokyo, Yokohama, Osaka, Kyoto, and Hiroshima, as well as two stores in Hong Kong as of January 2025. The menu includes dishes such as the rich pork and fish broth tsukemen and raw egg on noodles.

The brand’s noodles are custom-developed and extra thick, with a broader width and firmer texture compared to ramen noodles, along with a wheat aroma. The pork and fish-based broth is thick and rich, designed to coat the noodles thoroughly when dipped. The brand’s karaage fried chicken, included on the side menu, has received a gold award at the “Karaage Grand Prix.”

Ordering at Mita Seimenjo can be done through pages available in Japanese, Chinese, English, and Korean.

- Official Social Media Accounts

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mita.seimen_official/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/mitaseimen

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgAvvw20Rg6t1LjuxWPC-Lw

- Suggested Videos

Mita Seimenjo Official Promotional Video

https://youtu.be/x_Dn3G_v6no

Mita Seimenjo’s official promotional video, focusing on the craftsmanship involved in making its rich tsukemen.

How to eat Premium Raw Egg on Noodles

An instructional video on how to eat Mita Seimenjo’s Raw Egg on Noodles. The dish is prepared with raw eggs, an original sauce, and noodles.

[Sumo wrestlers slurping noodles] Special thick tsukemen with everything, egg noodles

https://youtu.be/uM_QtpnEIgo?si=0B6vQzwMBFCWkeuA

A video showing sumo wrestlers, from Japan’s national sport, eating Mita Seimenjo’s tsukemen, raw egg on noodles, and karaage fried chicken. The video reached over eight million views globally in a year.

- About MP Kitchen Holdings Co., Ltd.

Name: MP Kitchen Holdings Co., Ltd.

Established: July 1994

Head Office: Kawakami Building 2F, 2-6-11 Ebisu Nishi, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0021

URL: http://www.mpkitchen.co.jp/

