Nihonchokuhan and BOOKOFF collaborate for 'Snow Miku' anime Pop-up in San Diego from October 24th

Expanding to the West Coast after events in LA and NYC this summer, this event will feature photo spots and purchase bonuses to promote store visits

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nihonchokuhan Inc. has announced a collaboration with BOOKOFF U.S.A Inc. to hold a “Snow Miku” Pop-up at the BOOKOFF USA San Diego Store from October 24th, 2025. The event will utilize in-store photo spots, UGC photo campaigns, and purchase bonuses to create an integrated “IP + Physical Stores + SNS” design. As part of their efforts to evolve from a General direct-sales business to a “comprehensive services” company centered on the pillars of “Entertainment, Globalization, and Digital Transformation,” they will be testing and expanding their North American expansion model of “Entertainment + Retail” on the west coast.

- Event Details

Name: Snow Miku Pop-up in San Diego

Date: October 24, 2025 – undetermined

Venue: BOOKOFF San Diego Store ( 4240 Kearny Mesa Rd, #128, San Diego, CA 92111)

- Five Point Summary

1. Sales of limited-edition Snow Miku merchandise

Focused on popular items from the New York event with the layout and flow optimized for San Diego’s customer demographics.

2. “My Snow Miku Style in San Diego” Photo Campaign

Pictures taken at in-store photo spots can be entered posted with the hashtag #snowmikusd.

3. In-Store photo spots (Snow Miku Panels and Decorations)

Photo spots will be set up to drive customer traffic and encourage longer stays, naturally stimulating user-generated content.

4. Purchase Bonuses

“Novelty” presents for purchases of more than $25.

5. Announcement and sharing on BOOKOFF’s social media accounts

Information will be shared before and during the event, mainly on Instagram.

- Promotion Design

• User-generated content: Customers will be encouraged to post using #snowmikusd through in-store notices and at the point of sale.

• In-store experience: Clearly designed flow of photo spot→purchase→receipt of bonuses.

• Social media coordination: Three-phase plan of “before, in-progress, and closing” for the official BOOKOFF Instagram and X accounts.

• Calculation of effectiveness: The number of posts, engagement, number of customers, sales by category, and average spending per customer will be measured and applied to future events.

- Past Initiatives and Recent Achievements

• Simultaneous Pop-up events at two New York stores (August 20 – September 30, 2025) at BOOKOFF New York and BOOKOFF Brooklyn (Japan Village).

• Pre-testing in Los Angeles (July 3 – July 31, 2025) at BOOKOFF Ani-lab Little Tokyo.



- Director’s Comments:

Marketing Director: Chie Seki

Working in conjunction with the Anime Expo in Los Angeles in July, “Many customers visited and excitedly said ‘Finally, we found it!’ ”as they purchased Snow Miku merchandise. The experience of finding something yourself leads to empathy and joy towards Japanese culture.

Building on that success, we set up photo booths in San Diego in October, offering the opportunity for customers to spread the charm of Japan through “seeing, capturing, and sharing.” I also saw a number of posts utilizing the #snowmikusd hashtag on social media.

In order to become an Integrated entertainment-service business, we will strive to deliver not only products, but also culture and emotion, delivering the best of Japan to other countries around the world.



- San Diego Store Manager’s Comments

We set up photo booths next to the merchandise displays in the San Diego store. In addition to the merchandise, we provided customers with the opportunity to take photos with Snow Miku panels, creating an exciting customer experience. Among the products sold, items unique to Japanese culture such as happi coats and Snow Miku daruma dolls were very popular.

Unfortunately, some customers were unable to purchase their desired items before they sold out, but we received many comments hoping that we would hold this event again.

We will continue working with Nihon Chokuhan to bring Japanese products to American customers.



Company Details

- Nihonchokuhan Inc.

Address: Itoyu Building 3F, 3-20-5 Toranomon, Minato, Tokyo

Representative: President and CEO Akinori Mizutani

Established: October 1977 (establishment of Nihon Chokukan brand)

Business Activities: Comprehensive services (online sales, contents planning, advertising, sales promotion support, etc.)

URL: https://corporate.666-666.jp

- BOOKOFF Inc.

Address: 15606 Broadway Center Street, Gardena, CA 90248, U.S.A.

Representatives: CEO Kazuya Hirata, CFO Yuka Hashimoto, Director Toru Inoue

Established: October 1999

Capital: $1,279,579.63

Business Activities: BOOKOFF Brand resales (books, CDs, DVDs, video games, anime goods, etc.)

URL: https://www.bookoffusa.com

