povo to Offer ‘povo Data Oasis’ for Overseas Visitors for a Limited Time

CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KDDI Company(Headquarters: Minato Ward, Tokyo, CEO: Hiromichi Matsuda, hereafter “KDDI”) and East Japan Railway Company(Headquarters: Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, CEO: Yoichi Kise, hereafter “JR East”) will provide “povo Data Oasis” for a limited time starting December 11, 2025, for customers using the eSIM service “Japan SIM” intended for inbound overseas travelers. The service will be available at designated JR East stations.

“povo Data Oasis” is a program that allows users to receive data usable on povo2.0 at no additional cost by accessing a special website from their smartphones at specific locations. For Japan SIM users, 0.5GB per day and up to 5GB per month (10 sessions total) will be provided at eligible JR East stations.

Japan SIM can also be purchased through a dedicated link within JR East’s “Welcome Suica Mobile” app (hereafter “the app”), which is offered to inbound visitors. Through the provision of this service, the companies aim to support each visitor in enjoying a comfortable and fulfilling stay in Japan.



【Data Amount (Validity Period)】

0.5GB (24 hours) per session

【Usage Limit】

Once per day / 10 times per month

【Service Period】

December 11, 2025 – February 28, 2026

Service details: https://povo.jp/japan-sim/service/povo_data_oasis/



◾️Eligible Users

Customers using Japan SIM.

◾️Eligible JR East Stations for Campaign

Akita, Aomori, Echigo-Yuzawa, Fukushima, GALA Yuzawa, Iiyama, Kamakura, Karuizawa, Mito, Morioka, Nagano, Narit Airport Terminal 1, Narita Airport Terminal2・3, Niigata, Otsuki, Sendai, Shinjuku, Takanawa Gateway, Tokyo, Utsunomiya, Yamagata

*GALA Yuzawa Station will open on December 13, 2025 this year.

*Service may not be available depending on the user’s location at the time of charging, communication conditions, or the device’s location information settings.

◾️How to Use

Users can receive data by accessing the special website from their smartphone at an eligible station.

◾️About “Japan SIM”

Japan SIM is a service for inbound visitors provided by povo2.0. Japan SIM uses the same reliable au network as povo2.0, enabling access to au’s high-speed 5G network. Customers can select from a total of 10 topping options, including fixed-data plans and unlimited-use plans, according to individual needs.

Japan SIM details: https://povo.jp/japan-sim/en/agreement/

◾️About “povo Data Oasis”

A program provided by povo2.0 that allows users to receive data at no cost. It can be used simply by accessing the special website from a smartphone at specific locations.

◾️About “Welcome Suica Mobile”

An app provided by East Japan Railway Company that allows users to issue and charge Suica entirely through the app before and after entering Japan, without stopping by station counters or ticket machines. It can be used for transportation—including trains and buses—as well as for shopping.

Welcome Suica Mobile website: https://www.jreast.co.jp/multi/welcomesuicamobile/

*Using a smartphone while walking is dangerous. Please stop in a safe place when using your device.

*Company names and product names are generally trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Information in this release is current as of the date of announcement.

