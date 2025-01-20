PHILIPPINES, January 20 - Press Release

January 20, 2025 EDCOM 2 set to release Year Two Report The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2), established under Republic Act 11899, is set to release its Year 2 Report on January 28, 2025. Tasked with conducting a thorough review of the Philippine education system, the report will be focusing on 16 out of 28 priority areas of the Commission, identifying key areas for improvement and formulating actionable solutions to address these challenges. Building on the findings uncovered in its first year, EDCOM 2 has continued conducting researches, consultations, and dialogues nationwide throughout 2024, to complete its task of diagnosing the impediments to quality education. EDCOM 2's reports have garnered substantial public interest for issues plaguing the Philippine education system since the release of its Year One Report entitled "Miseducation: The Failed System of Philippine Education" last January 2024. "Throughout its first two years, the work of EDCOM 2 has been to understand and to diagnose complex issues that plague the Philippine educational system. While our first year shed light on critical concerns such as the low participation rates in early childhood education, and the decade-long lack of textbooks in schools, the second year was about continuing our studies, while passing critical legislation championed by our EDCOM Commissioners, as well as working closely with partners like DepEd and TESDA to seeing through urgent reforms", Executive Director Dr. Karol Mark Yee said. EDCOM's Year Two Report focuses on prioritizing the foundational gaps in the Philippine education system, and proposing reforms to address longstanding concerns that have affected students and teachers alike. The Report also includes EDCOM's findings on stunting of children, bullying in schools, the Alternative Learning System, the mismatch in teacher specialization, and the deficiencies in classrooms, among others. "We hope the Year Two Report also creates meaningful conversations about the future of our education system. As we complete our two years, one clear insight emerges: by trying to do everything, we may have lost sight of the essentials- the critical years and aspects of education that serve as the foundation for further learning. This means, ECCD, nutrition in the first 1,000 days, and literacy in Grades 1 to 3", Yee continued. The Report synthesizes findings of 97 researches commissioned by EDCOM, and contains findings from 45 consultations, school visits, and hearings conducted. On the legislative front, significant strides have been made with the filing of 37 priority bills, five of which have already been enacted into law. These include the Enterprise-Based Education and Training (EBET) Framework Act, the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act, the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program, the Prohibition on the "No Permit, No Exam" Policy, and the Suspension of MTB-MLE. These efforts are complemented by 114 policy recommendations aimed at enhancing teacher welfare, student mental health, and other key areas. The Commission will formally submit the Report to the House of Representatives on January 27, and to the Senate on January 28, led by its Co-Chairpersons, Rep. Roman Romulo and Rep. Mark Go, as well as Sen. Win Gatchalian, and Sen. Alan Cayetano, respectively. The report will be available for download at www.edcom2.gov.ph/#report on January 28, 2025.

