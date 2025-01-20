PRIB: Senate adopts resolution commending two uniformed personnel

PHILIPPINES, January 20 - Press Release

January 20, 2025 Senate adopts resolution commending two uniformed personnel The Senate on Monday, January 20, 2025 adopted Senate Resolution No. 1270 commending Police Senior Master Sergeant Ryan Mariano and Correction Officer 1 Melvin Cabanal Magnaye of the Bureau of Corrections for their bravery and dedication to protect the public. "There is no greater amount of nobility than to give one's life to protect another. However, we would always want and pray that in the process of keeping others from harm, our law enforcers live and tell the tale," Dela Rosa said. "Having witnessed the heroism and courage of Mariano and Magnaye, I am honored to stand here today to sponsor Proposed Senate Resolution No. 1270," he added. Based on the report, on December 31, 2024, PSMS Mariano, who was rendering covert duty at a church, was wounded after two gunmen appeared and opened fire at him in Barangay Ayala in Zamboanga City. The suspect was identified as Haber Tating who had a standing warrant of arrest for two counts of murder while his companion has yet to be identified. CO1 Magnaye, upon witnessing that the victim PSMS Mariano was in imminent danger, immediately stopped his vehicle and positioned it strategically to serve as a shield and cover for an innocent victim caught in the crossfire and immediately brought him to Labuan General Hospital for Immediate medical attention. "It is one thing to perform one's duty, to execute the tasks demanded of us by the very jobs we have sworn to fulfill. However, it is another thing altogether to rise above the bare minimum and to do even more than what is required in one's occupation. It is even more noteworthy if and when such an act of going beyond one's duty also comes at the cost of one's own security and safety," the senator stated in his resolution. "The gallantry of both PSMS Mariano and CO1 Magnaye displayed not only their ability to swiftly perform their sworn duty of ensuring public safety, but also their ability to go well beyond it, and thus deserves recognition. Their unwavering dedication serves as an inspiration to all uniformed personnel in upholding their respective mandates within as well as beyond the call of duty," he pointed out. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.