PHILIPPINES, January 20 - Press Release

January 20, 2025 TOL: PH's hosting of transiting Afghan refugees correct, humane, commendable Senate Majority Leader Francis 'TOL' Tolentino today welcomed the news that all of the Afghan refugees who were temporarily hosted by the Philippines while processing their special immigrant visa (SIV) applications to relocate to the United States - have already left the country. "They arrived and departed our country safely, discreetly, and without any untoward incidents. Hosting the Afghan refugees is correct, humane, and commendable," said the senator, who has consistently voiced support for the agreement between the United States and the Philippines to assist the transiting Afghans. Citing news reports quoting US Embassy sources,Tolentino noted that the Afghans numbered "just under 200" - and not 300 as earlier announced. "They arrived on January 6 and left between January 15 to 17. Their stay lasted 11 days at most, which is much less than the 59-day period that our government agreed to accord to them to process their visa applications," he stressed. "This gesture will be added to the Philippines' long and respected record throughout history of providing temporary shelter for refugees escaping war, violence, or persecution," added Tolentino. He noted that the country had opened its doors to Russian refugees at the end of World War I; Jewish refugees escaping Nazi persecution during World War II; Vietnamese "boat people" fleeing the Vietnam War in the seventies; and most recently, Rohingya refugees, a stateless Muslim minority fleeing violence and discrimination in Myanmar.

