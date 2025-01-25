Japan's most famous cosplayers "Enako, Umi Shinonome, and others" Mobile amulets taken at World Heritage. now on sale

Wearing a costume inspired by the swordsman who fought at the impregnable castle, Shirahata Castle, where only 2,000 people repelled an attack by an army of 60,000. Muro Ryuketsu Shrine is a miraculous place where prayers were offered in the 770s to pray for the Crown Prince (later Emperor Kanmu) to recover from an illness, and it is said that he was successfully cured. Kumano has its origins in nature worship, where gods are believed to reside in the rivers, waterfalls and giant rocks, and it is a special place that heals people's hearts.

8 types of Mobile Amulet now on sale at Opensea. (0.02ETH / limited 500). Female swordsman, Demon slayer, Dragon god, Fertility god, Kogarasumaru, and more.

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Digital Ambassador Project, which aims to promote the charms of Japan to the world, is selling NFT ART featuring Japan's most famous cosplayers, Enako, Shinonome Umi, Shinozaki Kokoro, Eiri, Miyamoto Saki, and Yokyun, photographed at World Heritage and Japan Heritage.

- In Uda City, the birthplace of Japanese swords, costumes inspired by the national treasure Kogarasumaru.

- Armor of a Sengoku samurai who fought at Shirahata Castle, where only 2,000 people defended against an attack by 60,000 men.

- At Muro Ryuketsu Shrine, where prayers were offered in the 770s for the recovery of the crown prince (later Emperor Kanmu) from illness and where he was successfully cured, costumes were inspired by the dragon goddess of the sky.

We received special permission to take photos at World Heritage Sites and Japanese Heritage Sites where photography is generally prohibited.

After the photos were taken, the NFT ART was blessed at a shrine, and the power of many gods was imbued in it, bringing various success to its owner.

[Benefits of the digital amulet]

・Good luck and good fortune, Increased financial luck, Safety for the family, Long and healthy life, Prayer for success in exams, Good health and prosperity

,Success in business ,Victory in a match

[Digital Amulet (mobile size), Opensea, 0.02ETH, limited to 500 units]

*8K high-resolution images with special experiences in Japan are on sale at Opensea and Foundation (limited to 12 images)

1.「護」Victory Amulet/Invincible Castle/ Enako /Hyogo

https://opensea.io/assets/ethereum/0x0dd5b99f9628e1860890426d425ca865ae8a90b8/0

This ART was offered after a blessing at Takamine Shrine, and therefore contains the "divine wish for success."

Wearing a costume inspired by the swordsman who fought at the impregnable castle, Shirahata Castle, where only 2,000 people repelled an attack by an army of 60,000.

2.「龍」Amulets that grant wishes/ Eiri /Nara /Muro Ryuketsu Shrine

https://opensea.io/assets/ethereum/0xf730c54c48335168121d75168bb8455f5f84bda9/0

"ZEN-NYO-RYU-OU" is a female deity who rules over the sky.

This mobile-sized "digital amulet" has been blessed at Muro Ryuketsu Shrine with the "power of the dragon god."

It contains the power to make your luck soar high into the sky, just like a dragon.

3.「剣」The birthplace of Japanese swords/Enako/Nara /Kogarasumaru

https://opensea.io/assets/ethereum/0x5aa0df570db69a11ae7d6f575b4bb14686c85c49/0

This ART is imbued with the sacred power to bring you success. (Blessed at Muro Ryuketsu Shrine)

Uda is Birthplace of Japanese Swords. This ART is inspired by Samurai from the Heian period swinging the first Japanese sword, the Kogarasumaru.

Kogarasumaru is a Japanese sword forged by master swordsmith Amakuni using the sacred spring.

4.「蘇」Healthy Longevity Amulet/Kumano Kodo (World Heritage)

https://opensea.io/assets/ethereum/0x6418c6b9d0b9057cad0e9defc5b96f9f0bbf2a35/0

Kumano Kodo (World Heritage) is a "sacred land of resurrection" that has been visited by many people praying for good health since the Heian period.

Kumano has its origins in nature worship, where gods are believed to reside in the rivers, waterfalls and giant rocks, and it is a special place that heals people's hearts.

5.「瀧」Success amulet /ENAKO, UMI SHINONOME, YOKYUN /Kumano Nachi Taisha Grand Shrine

https://opensea.io/assets/ethereum/0x388b3f301576aed22a1344a30df64de1d5b3f8ba/0

This art contains the "divine power to bring good fortune" that is a blessing at Kumano Nachi Taisha Grand Shrine(World Heritage).

This mobile-sized digital amulet was blessed by the chief priest of Kumano Nachi Taisha Grand Shrine with the power of the dragon(God of Sky) and the divine power of the Yatagarasu (God of Success).

6.「雲」Amulet that controls the weather/ Enako/Kyoto

https://opensea.io/assets/ethereum/0x4c0650e01f7cb75ea9b135419e74e72bc9122394/0

"Toyogumono-no-kami" is the god of clouds who governs the weather and brings fertility.

This art is imbued with the power of the god of the sky, "family good fortune," who was prayed to at Mizushi Shrine.

7.「挑」Success Amulet/Demon Slayer/Enako /Momotaro

https://opensea.io/assets/ethereum/0x898c164345e9879358ad07041b8a57dde267cfa7/0

Success Amulet (Momotaro = Demon Slayer)

The meaning of "挑" is to challenge and defeat the demon that is tormenting the citizens.

8.「導」Victory Amulet/Sacred Power that Founded Country /Kumano Nachi Taisha Grand Shrine

https://opensea.io/assets/ethereum/0x92a81b054016c1be9f91a3e6c2c045d325c4f486/0

This art contains the "divine power to bring good fortune" that is a blessing at Kumano Nachi Taisha Grand Shrine(World Heritage).

This mobile-sized digital amulet was blessed by the Kumano Nachi Taisha Grand Shrine with the power of Yatagarasu (god of victory).

The Yatagarasu is a divine messenger that led the first emperor, Emperor Jimmu, from Wakayama to Nara.

The Digital Ambassador Project is an organization established by the Public-Private Partnership Promotion Organization (C+G), six local governments (Uda City, Nara Prefecture; Joyo City, Kyoto Prefecture; Nachikatsuura Town, Wakayama Prefecture; Kamigori Town, Hyogo Prefecture; Otsuki City, Yamanashi Prefecture; and Fujikawa Town, Yamanashi Prefecture), and GMTS Co., Ltd.

Digital Ambassador Project Press Conference

