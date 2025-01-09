The first Japanese sword, etc NFT work by popular cosplayer "Enako" (limited to 12) On sale from January 10th

Shirahata Castle, where only 2,000 people repelled an attack by an army of 60,000. "ZEN-NYO-RYU-OU" is a female deity who rules over the sky. This ART is inspired by Samurai from the Heian period swinging the first Japanese sword, the Kogarasumaru.

The Digital Ambassador Project will begin selling NFT art "digital amulets" on OpenSea and Foundation from January 10, 2025.

TOKYO, MINATOKU, JAPAN, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Digital Ambassador Project was established in collaboration with six local governments, the Public-Private Partnership Promotion Organization, and GMTS Co., Ltd. The sale of NFT art will begin on January 10, 2025 on Opensea and Foundation.

This art features Enako, a representative Japanese cosplayer, appearing as an "incarnation of God" wearing costumes inspired by the history and culture of the region, and was photographed by photographer HASEO (Japan representative for the WORLD PHOTOGRAPHIC CUP) at the World Heritage Site and Japan Heritage Site.

This art has been blessed at local temples and shrines, and each piece is imbued with the power of various gods, bringing happiness.

In addition, buyers will also be provided with a special experience during their stay in Japan.

Each ART is limited to 12 pieces. It will be sold for 0.8ETH.

【Opensea】

1. 「護」Invincible Castle Warrior (Kamigouri Town, HYOGO)

The kanji character "護" means "to absolutely protect someone important = God's protection".

Shirohata Castle is an impregnable castle where only 2,000 soldiers repelled an army of 60,000. This Sword God Amulet is dressed in the costume of a swordsman fighting at Shirohata Castle.

This piece was given the protection of Takamine Shrine and is imbued with the spiritual power of the gods.

https://opensea.io/assets/ethereum/0xee98762fa73a8ccf7cee268f6c136d4c6f44d640/0

2. 「剣」The first Japanese sword (Uda City, NARA)

"Uda City, Nara Prefecture" is the "birthplace of the Japanese sword".

The Kogarasumaru (national treasure) is the first sword in Japan, forged by the famous swordsmith Amakuni using the sacred spring in Uda City.

This work is based on the image of a Heian period samurai wielding the Kogarasumaru, Japan's first sword.

https://opensea.io/assets/ethereum/0x8ab524ee78876facb30007b974e3fd5a396166a7/0

3. 「導」Kumano Nachi Taisha Grand Shrine (World Heritage) (Nachikatsuura Town, WAKAYAMA )

This ART is based on the motif of the "God of Victory, Yatagarasu," which guided Emperor Jimmu, the first emperor who founded Japan, from Wakayama to Nara.

This work was created after a visit to Kumano Nachi Taisha and a prayer, so the divine power of the "God of Victory, Yatagarasu" resides in it.

https://opensea.io/assets/ethereum/0x29552b50522f6bb80bfc15c85a56e379a6c08194/0

【Foundation】

1. 「龍」Goddess of the Sky (Uda City, NARA)

"ZEN-NYO-RYU-OU" is the "goddess of the dragon" who governs the sky.

Muro Ryuketsu Shrine is the most powerful power spot in Japan.

It grants increased financial luck and business success.

https://foundation.app/mint/eth/0xa88a01D0403EC6F8d564F2E47f89147dF68279a1

2.「瀧」NACHI FALL (World Heritage) (Nachikatsuura Town, WAKAYAMA)

"Nachi Falls" is the largest waterfall in Japan (World Heritage ) where the dragon god resides.

This ART is filled with the "divine power of good fortune," which is the benefit of the neighboring Kumano Nachi Taisha Grand Shrine.

https://foundation.app/mint/eth/0x7C268cff8CCed0ED3F5D19E3fBEE4be62e2Db48e

3. 「雲」Deity of the bountiful earth (Joyo City, KYOTO)

Joyo City, Kyoto, is the "number one producer of tencha tea (Japan Heritage)" with 800 years of history.

Tencha tea is the raw material for matcha tea, and is known as Uji matcha.

The "God of Fertility" is the god of the fertile earth.

https://foundation.app/mint/eth/0x38d2D9a0E4D32649220851fb2571d71b02127164

Popular cosplayers Enako, Umi Shinonome, and Eiri are photographed in cosplay costumes. (Press conference)

