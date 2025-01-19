Israel and the Occupied Territories: ICRC helps facilitate release of 3 hostages and 90 detainees, bringing hope and relief to families

“We are relieved that those released can be reunited with their loved ones,” said ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric. “Ensuring their safe return and providing the necessary care at this critical moment is a great responsibility. This operation is a powerful example of how our role as a neutral actor between the warring sides can save and change lives, provided that the parties come to an agreement.”

The operation was complex, requiring rigorous security measures to minimise the risks to those involved. Navigating large crowds and heightened emotions posed challenges during the transfers, and in Gaza, ICRC teams had to manage the dangers posed by unexploded ordnances and destroyed infrastructure.

The operation marks the beginning of a multi-phase operation, as agreed by the parties, to bring hostages and detainees home. The ICRC, as a neutral humanitarian intermediary, facilitates the safe transfer of hostages and detainees. Specialised ICRC staff, including doctors, are on-hand to provide care as needed.

“More families are waiting anxiously for their loved ones to come home,” President Spoljaric said. “We call on all parties to continue to adhere to their commitments to ensure the next operations can take place safely. Our teams are ready to continue to implement the agreement so that more hostages and detainees are released, and more families reunited.”

In addition, as part of the broader agreement, urgently needed humanitarian assistance must enter Gaza, where civilians have struggled for months to access food, drinkable water, and shelter. The ICRC is ready to significantly scale up its humanitarian response, in coordination with Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement partners. This includes providing much-needed relief like medicines and food as well as support to essential services like health care, water and sanitation, and electricity.

The parties must adhere to international humanitarian law at all times, including during release operations. This includes taking constant care to protect civilians as well as medical facilities and personnel.

Note to editors: The ICRC will not be providing any footage of released hostages or detainees during these operations. This is out of respect for the dignity of those released and the condition they may be in, as well as issues linked to their safety. We strongly recommend media outlets do the same.