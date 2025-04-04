Myanmar: Landmine awareness saves lives amid conflict and natural disasters

The numbers underline the gravity of the situation. In 2023, for the first time, Myanmar had the highest annual number of civilian casualties caused by landmines, exceeding all other countries for that year, according to the most recent Landmine Monitor Report.

Since 2015, the ICRC has partnered with the Myanmar Red Cross Society (MRCS) to raise awareness of explosive risks and promote safer practices in communities affected by conflict. These risk awareness and safer behaviour (RASB) activities provide lifesaving information to people and help reduce the chance of death or injury. In 2024, the ICRC and MRCS delivered over 1,800 RASB sessions in affected communities, reaching over 69,000 people.

McCann says the ICRC, MRCS and other partners have intensified risk awareness and safer behaviour messaging since the earthquake. “This is vital to ensure that people are able to recognize potential areas of contamination and how to stay safe as they move out of the areas affected by the earthquake,” he says.

U Toe, a farmer from the Mandalay region, is one of those who attended an RASB session we organized previously. U Toe’s home in Madaya Township, famous for the Taung Pyone Spirit Festival held every August, would host people from across the country. However, the area now faces severe humanitarian challenges, following the effects of explosives used during the ongoing conflict, exacerbated by the recent earthquake.

