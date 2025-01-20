atkrypto.io launches "atkrypto 2025: Enterprise Blockchain and Web3 Open Innovation Programme" for Business & IT Leaders

atkrypto.io Web3 and Enterprise Blockchain Platform for SAP

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- atkrypto.io is pleased to announce the launch of the atkrypto 2025: Enterprise Blockchain and Web3 Open Innovation Programme. This initiative aims to support companies in exploring and integrating blockchain and Web3 technologies into their business operations. Selected participants will receive complimentary access to the atkrypto Enterprise Blockchain and Web3 Platform and expert consulting services, providing businesses with the tools and guidance needed to adopt these emerging technologies.

How atkrypto.io Supports Businesses with Blockchain and Web3 Integration

Simplifying Complexity

Many businesses face challenges when considering blockchain adoption due to the perceived complexity of the technology. With its user-friendly platform, atkrypto.io offers easy-to-use deployment options, enabling businesses to adopt blockchain with minimal technical barriers. The platform supports technologies like Docker, Kubernetes, and API-driven integrations, allowing businesses to begin their blockchain journey without heavy investments in infrastructure or technical expertise.

Seamless Integration with Existing Systems

For organizations with established infrastructures, integrating blockchain and Web3 can be a complex task. atkrypto.io offers flexible integration options that allow businesses to connect blockchain with existing enterprise systems, such as SAP, mobile applications, and IoT devices. This ensures businesses can adopt blockchain without requiring extensive changes to their current operations, and supports various deployment models including edge IoT and cloud-based data centers.

Scalability Across Industries

As organizations scale their blockchain initiatives, the ability to adapt to diverse use cases and industries is crucial. The atkrypto.io platform is designed to scale from small projects to large enterprise deployments, supporting industries such as finance, healthcare, and supply chain management. This scalability allows businesses to grow and adapt their blockchain applications in line with changing needs and expanding use cases.

Ensuring Data Integrity and Security

Data security and integrity are essential for enterprise blockchain solutions. atkrypto.io’s platform provides strong security features and blockchain architectures that help protect data, ensure transparency, and meet regulatory standards. The platform also supports verification for sustainability, ESG, and audit purposes, which can contribute to building trust and accountability in business processes.

Flexibility in Blockchain Types

Different business needs call for different types of blockchain solutions. atkrypto.io offers flexibility in selecting between private, public, or consortium blockchains. The platform also provides Blockchain as a Service (BaaS), enabling businesses to customize their blockchain solutions for both internal applications and decentralized applications (dApps) using Web3 technologies.

The atkrypto 2025 Programme presents a valuable opportunity for businesses interested in exploring blockchain and Web3 technologies. The programme invites companies looking to pilot new use cases or assess proof-of-concept (PoC) and proof-of-value (PoV) projects.

Is Your Company Exploring Blockchain or Web3 Technologies?

If your organization is considering Blockchain or Web3 technologies as part of its business or IT strategy, the atkrypto 2025 Programme could be a beneficial resource. The programme is designed for businesses that are identifying potential use cases for blockchain integration or responding to growing demand for solutions powered by these technologies.

Programme Details:

Free Trial Access: Participants will receive complimentary access to the atkrypto Enterprise Blockchain and Web3 Platform for testing and experimentation.

Expert Support and Coaching: Participants will receive guidance in areas such as:

Enterprise Blockchain Architecture

Technical and Integration Architecture

Security Architecture

Evaluation of Use-cases, PoC, PoV, and Pilot initiatives

Implementation and operational support for pilot projects

Eligibility:

The programme is open to businesses worldwide, regardless of industry. Companies from Africa, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and South America are encouraged to apply.

How to Apply:

Organizations interested in participating can apply by emailing andy@atkrypto.io with the following details:

Company name and location

A description of the use case, including the problem to be solved and the technologies involved

The potential impact of the use case on the organization

Timeline for implementing a pilot

Contact details and job title

Applications will be reviewed individually.

About atkrypto:

atkrypto is advancing enterprise blockchain solutions with a focus on data integrity and cybersecurity. The platform offers flexible blockchain implementations, supporting technologies like Kubernetes, edge IoT devices, mobile applications, and API-driven integrations with enterprise systems.

Key features of atkrypto’s platform include:

Data Integrity: Ensuring reliable data for Machine Learning and LLM models.

Multi-Party Collaboration: Enabling a shared source of truth through Web3 technologies.

Sustainability and Compliance: Providing verifiable proof for sustainability, ESG reporting, and audit purposes.

atkrypto’s Enterprise Private Blockchain Platform brings blockchain directly to data, rather than requiring data to be moved to the blockchain, offering a unique approach to enterprise blockchain adoption.

Key Innovations:

Easy Deployment: Self-service deployment using Docker and Kubernetes.

Global Reach: Blockchain deployments across edge IoT, mobile, and cloud environments.

Flexibility: Choose between private, public, or consortium blockchain options.

Comprehensive Platform: API-first, developer SDK, Web3, and tokenization features.

atkrypto integrates with major cloud platforms, including Azure, AWS, GCP, and SAP BTP, with support for seamless integration with SAP S/4HANA, SAP BTP, and the SAP Integration Suite.

About SAP Partnership:

atkrypto is an SAP PartnerEdge Open Ecosystem Partner, with integration to SAP BTP Kyma and SAP S/4HANA, as well as other SAP solutions.

For more information on the atkrypto 2025 Programme or to apply, please visit atkrypto.io or email andy@atkrypto.io.

Legal Disclaimer:

