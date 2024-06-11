atkrypto run blockchain innovation proof-of-concept with Lyse Tele's IT division

atkrypto.io Web3 and Enterprise Blockchain Platform

atkrypto's Enterprise Private Blockchain will be used as the integration platform between the 5G mobile network and AI functions.

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lyse Tele's IT Division are investigating how blockchain technology can enhance security and resilience for integrations within trustable AI architectures supporting automated closed-loop network management within critical network infrastructure.

The nature of the atkrypto's private blockchain technology – private, encrypted, decentralized and immutable ledger, with realtime updates across nodes – makes it an ideal candidate as a secure and resilient integration platform within the trustable AI infrastructure, transferring time critical base station KPIs and sensitive base station configuration commands between the critical network management functions and the ML platform.

atkrypto's Enterprise Private Blockchain will be used as the integration platform between the 5G mobile network and AI functions deployed in an Azure ML environment. The blockchain will ensure the integrity and originality of the data used to develop and run ML models.

The atkrypto mission is to make Blockchain easy for Enterprise. Our vision is a world where businesses share data without worrying about integrity and originality of the data, quickly deploying the Enterprise Blockchains Platform to develop new business models and new types of collaboration.

The atkrypto Enterprise Blockchain Platform is a full suite of capabilities with rich features which make the foundation for any Company's Web3 and Blockchain Strategy, you can try it for yourself now. Download the docker image here https://hub.docker.com/r/atkrypto/atkrypto-server https://hub.docker.com/r/atkrypto/atkrypto-server-for-sap

atkrypto.io is also a SAP Partner Edge Open EcoSystem Partner