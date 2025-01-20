Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport Winners announces winners at Provincial Sport Awards

On Saturday, 18 January 2025, the winners of the 2024 Provincial Sport Awards were announced at a ceremony in Paarl, hosted by the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport.

During the latter half of 2024, 6 Regional awards ceremonies were held across the province. The winners from those awards were nominated for the overall provincial ceremony. The provincial winners will now go on to be nominated for the National Sport Awards.

Some of the winners of the evening included Alan Hatherly (Sportsman of the year), Tasneem Solomons (Sportswoman of the year) and Jason Sewanyana (Coach of the year). Provincial Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, also bestowed Ministerial Commendation awards on Manie Libbok, Ilhaam Groenewald, Sinazo Mcatshulwa, Velokhaya Cycling Academy and Dave van der Walt.

Minister Mackenzie said, “It is always wonderful to celebrate the achievements of athletes, coaches, administrators and sporting bodies from across the province. These are the individuals who are making an impact in their communities, by inspiring others to lead active and healthy lifestyles and to make positive choices. Congratulations to all the nominees and winners on what they have achieved in their various sporting codes.”

A full list of winners can be seen here: https://bit.ly/40pXxTA

Photos of the winners will be available on request.

Media enquiries:

Tania Colyn

Head of Communications

Tel: 076 093 4913

#GovZAUpdates