Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment on transferring management of plantations to local communities

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), under the leadership of the Minister, Dr Dion George, is proud to announce its plan to conclude an additional eight (8) Community Forestry Agreements, thereby transferring the management of Category B and C plantations to local communities.

Category B plantations are small-to -medium-sized plantations that are considered suitable for management by small to medium enterprises. While Category C plantations, or woodlots, are mainly situated in the former homelands and were previously not suitable for industrial management.

“This initiative aligns with the key deliverables of the Forestry Master Plan and represents a significant step toward community empowerment and sector inclusivity. To date, 29 Agreements have already been concluded with communities in the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal,” said Dr George.

By transferring the management of these plantations, the Department aims to foster a sense of ownership among community members while providing them with opportunities to participate meaningfully in the forestry value chain. This initiative will contribute to job creation, economic growth, and social development in rural areas, while also promoting sustainable forestry practices.

“The success of these communities in managing these plantations requires investment of the private sector whose participation and collaboration with government will strengthen and foster these relationships,” added Dr George.

As part of support by the DFFE, training for the beneficiary communities is scheduled to commence at the beginning of the 2025/26 financial where the first phase will provide training of 541 beneficiaries. The DFFE remains committed to advancing inclusivity within the forestry sector and ensuring that communities are at the forefront of managing and benefiting from their natural resources.

This effort is a tangible demonstration of how partnerships between government and communities can drive inclusive economic growth and create lasting impacts

