Deputy Minister Mimmy Gondwe meets with National Police Commissioner Lt. General Fannie Masemola on plans to improve campus safety and combat bogus colleges

Earlier this week, the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe met with the National Police Commissioner, Lt. General Fannie Masemola and other top officials from the SAPS, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) in a meeting aimed at strengthening working relations between the department of higher education and law enforcement agencies.

The meeting explored establishing partnerships with law enforcement agencies to promote safety on campuses and combat the spread of bogus colleges.

Following the meeting, the office of Deputy Minister Gondwe submitted two lists to the police: one of registered private institutions and another of known bogus colleges. The police committed to start doing background checks and profiling the identified bogus colleges. Furthermore, during the meeting, law enforcement authorities committed to supporting ongoing campaigns led by Deputy Minister Gondwe, which aims to promote safer campuses and tackle crimes on campuses.

This week's engagement follows a successful two-day bogus colleges awareness campaign in the Durban CBD on 26 and 27 March 2025. The campaign was led by Deputy Minister Gondwe in partnership with eThekwini Municipality, with the support of the SAPS, the Department of Home Affairs, and the Department of Employment and Labour.

The Deputy Minister has previously stated that partnering with law enforcement agencies is crucial for the success of awareness campaigns targeting bogus colleges. “When we encounter a non-compliant institution, we issue them with a notice letter demanding that they comply. We first give them an opportunity to comply but if they continue to operate with impunity then we go to the SAPS to open a case and allow the law to take its course,” said Deputy Minister Gondwe.

