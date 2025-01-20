Global Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market is anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of ~7% by 2030, estimates DelveInsight

Global Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecast

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading gastric cancer diagnostics companies' market shares, challenges, gastric cancer diagnostics market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market gastric cancer diagnostics companies in the market.

The increasing global incidence of gastric cancer is a major factor driving the demand for gastric cancer diagnostics. The market is also being fueled by the rising prevalence of GERD and other stomach-related conditions, along with the growing number of stomach infections such as H. Pylori and gastroenteritis. Additionally, the surge in obesity and smoking, which are linked to the development of stomach cancer, are significant contributors to the market's growth during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

Key Takeaways from the Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market Report

• As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global gastric cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period.

• The gastric cancer diagnostics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

• In the product type segment of the gastric cancer diagnostics market, the reagents & kits category generated a significant revenue share in the gastric cancer diagnostics market in 2023.

• Notable gastric cancer diagnostics companies such as Abbott, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthineers AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Pillar Biosciences Inc., Hologic, Inc., CD Genomics, Natera, Inc., Biodesix, Illumina, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Guardant Health, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Invitae Corporation, Danaher, and several others, are currently operating in the gastric cancer diagnostics market.

• In March 2024, AI Medical Service Inc. announced that it had launched gastroAI-model G, an AI-based endoscopic diagnostic support device that operates within the stomach. The diagnostic device operates by scanning for potential lesions, utilizing images derived from the video processor of the endoscopy system. Upon determining that a lesion appears suspicious for early gastric cancer and requires additional evaluation, the program notifies the physician and offers diagnostic support by presenting a highlighted area within the endoscopic display.

• In November 2023, Dedalus Group in collaboration with Ibex Medical Analytics, announced the launch of a fully integrated AI-powered digital pathology solution for gastric cancer diagnosis.

• In August 2023, Mirxes Pte Ltd announced that its flagship product GASTROClear, a PCR-based in vitro diagnostic test for early detection of gastric (stomach) cancer, has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is a molecular blood test for the early detection of gastric cancer that helps to cure cancer with affordable treatment.

Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Overview

Gastric cancer, or stomach cancer, is typically diagnosed through a combination of clinical evaluation, imaging techniques, and tissue biopsy. The diagnostic process often begins with a patient's history and physical examination, focusing on symptoms like persistent indigestion, weight loss, and abdominal pain. Imaging studies, such as upper gastrointestinal endoscopy, are crucial as they allow direct visualization of the stomach lining. During an endoscopy, a flexible tube with a camera is inserted through the mouth into the stomach, enabling doctors to identify suspicious lesions or tumors. Additional imaging techniques, such as computed tomography (CT) scans or positron emission tomography (PET) scans, may be used to determine the extent of the cancer and to detect possible metastasis to other organs.

Confirming a diagnosis of gastric cancer requires a biopsy, where tissue samples are taken during an endoscopy and examined under a microscope for cancerous cells. Histopathological analysis of the biopsy helps determine the type and grade of the cancer, which is critical for guiding treatment options. Molecular testing on the biopsy sample can also identify specific genetic mutations or protein expressions, such as HER2, which may influence targeted therapy decisions. Blood tests for tumor markers like carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) and CA 19-9 are sometimes used to support diagnosis or monitor treatment response, although these markers are not specific to gastric cancer. Early and accurate diagnosis is essential in improving the prognosis and survival rates for patients with gastric cancer.

Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the gastric cancer diagnostics market. This dominance is attributed to the increasing prevalence of gastric cancer and related stomach diseases, along with the region's growing geriatric population and advancements in early cancer detection technologies. Data from the American Cancer Society, published in January 2024, predicts approximately 26,890 new cases of stomach cancer in the United States for 2024, with 16,160 cases among men and 10,730 among women. Stomach cancer accounts for about 1.5% of all new cancer diagnoses annually in the country.

The higher incidence of gastric cancer among older adults is linked to age-related risk factors such as stomach infections and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). As a result, the expanding elderly population is expected to drive the growth of the gastric cancer diagnostics market in the region.

In March 2024, Ibex Medical Analytics launched Galen, an AI-powered diagnostic platform that offers accurate cancer diagnoses, reduces manual tasks, and is used for diagnosing gastric cancer, H. pylori, and other gastric lesions like adenoma and low-grade dysplasia. This increase in R&D activities by major players to develop advanced diagnostic solutions is expected to further boost the North American gastric cancer diagnostics market.

Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market Dynamics

The gastric cancer diagnostics market is evolving rapidly, driven by technological advancements, increasing awareness, and a growing focus on early detection. Gastric cancer, which remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related mortality worldwide, particularly in Asia and Eastern Europe, has led to a pressing need for improved diagnostic methods. Traditional diagnostic techniques like endoscopy and biopsy are now being complemented and, in some cases, replaced by innovative, non-invasive technologies such as liquid biopsy, molecular diagnostics, and advanced imaging techniques. These new modalities offer the potential for earlier detection, more accurate staging, and better monitoring of disease progression, which is critical for improving patient outcomes.

A significant dynamic in the market is the integration of molecular diagnostics, including next-generation sequencing (NGS), which allows for the detection of specific genetic mutations and biomarkers associated with gastric cancer. These advancements are not only enhancing the precision of diagnosis but also paving the way for personalized medicine, where treatment can be tailored based on an individual's genetic profile. The push towards personalized medicine is further fueling the demand for diagnostic tools that can provide comprehensive genomic data, leading to an increase in partnerships between diagnostic companies and pharmaceutical firms aiming to develop targeted therapies.

Furthermore, the rise of artificial intelligence and machine learning in diagnostics is another key trend shaping the gastric cancer diagnostics market. AI and ML are being integrated into imaging and pathology tools to improve the accuracy of cancer detection and reduce the chances of human error. These technologies can analyze large datasets, identify patterns, and make predictions that can assist clinicians in making more informed decisions. The growing adoption of AI-driven diagnostic platforms is expected to enhance the efficiency of gastric cancer screening programs and reduce the time required for diagnosis.

The market is also influenced by the increasing prevalence of gastric cancer in aging populations, particularly in regions with high incidence rates. This demographic shift is expected to drive the demand for more accessible and cost-effective diagnostic solutions. Governments and healthcare organizations in these regions are investing in public health initiatives aimed at improving cancer screening and early detection rates, which is likely to further boost the market for diagnostic products and services.

However, the market faces challenges, such as high costs associated with advanced diagnostic technologies and the need for specialized expertise to interpret complex diagnostic results. Additionally, disparities in healthcare infrastructure and access to advanced diagnostics between developed and developing regions may limit market growth in certain areas. Despite these challenges, the overall outlook for the gastric cancer diagnostics market remains positive, with continuous innovations and increasing emphasis on early detection poised to significantly impact the landscape in the coming years.

Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market Assessment

• Coverage: Global

• Study Period: 2021–2030

• Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market CAGR: ~7%

• Key Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Companies: Abbott, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthineers AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Pillar Biosciences Inc., Hologic, Inc., CD Genomics, Natera, Inc., Biodesix, Illumina, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Guardant Health, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Invitae Corporation, Danaher, among others

• Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation

o Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Product Type: Instruments, Reagents & Kits

o Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Test Test: Imaging Test [Upper Endoscopy, Barium Swallow/X-Rays, CT Scan, Laparoscopy, MRI, Stomach Ultrasound, and Others], Laboratory Test [Biopsy, Blood Test, and Others]

o Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation By End Users: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes, Diagnostic Centers, and Others

o Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

• Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

