Waste Levy lifted for more storm-hit areas

The NSW Government has waived the waste levy fee for six weeks to support communities impacted by recent severe thunderstorms as they rebuild and recover.

The Natural Disaster Waste Levy Exemption now applies to the following additional Local Government Areas:

  • UpperHunter
  • MidCoast
  • Muswellbrook
  • Dungog
  • Singleton

Cessnock, Maitland, Port Stephens and Newcastle have already received waivers.

The NSW Environment Protection Authority will continue to reach out to other affected councils for a potential exemption.

This assistance aims to speed up recovery efforts and reduce financial pressures on households and businesses. 

The exemption is backdated to 15 January 2025 and will remain in place until 28 February 2025. 

Requests for extensions will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

The waiver covers storm-related waste on public and private land, including damaged building materials, furniture, carpet, garden debris, food waste and other items. 

Landfill operators may still charge their landfill operation charge also known as the gate fee or tip fee.

