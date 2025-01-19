Governor Stein On FEMA Extending Temporary Housing Program

NORTH CAROLINA, January 19 - Governor Josh Stein released the following statement regarding FEMA’s decision to extend its Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) program for two months, through May 26, 2025:

“Today’s decision will help eligible disaster survivors stay safe and sheltered as we continue the hard work of rebuilding in western North Carolina. FEMA’s decision to extend the Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program for two months is a positive step forward and frees eligible disaster survivors from worrying about being kicked out of the program in March. I pledge to work with the new administration to find solutions and resources that will best serve disaster survivors in North Carolina.

“My team and I continue to pursue solutions to cut red tape and get people into housing faster, including our temporary travel trailer program. I will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners to do right by our neighbors in western North Carolina and keep working until every survivor has returned home.”

On Thursday, Governor Stein urged Administrator Criswell to alleviate uncertainty for families displaced by Hurricane Helene by extending the TSA program beyond its March 31 deadline. This extension will help the more than 2,700 households in TSA currently keep safe housing, so long as they have a need.

This program extension does not mean everyone now participating in TSA will automatically continue to be eligible through May 26, 2025. FEMA reviews disaster survivors’ eligibility on a rolling basis to determine their continued participation in the program or to determine if other FEMA disaster survivor programs may better serve their needs. FEMA must also give a 21-day advanced notice for those being asked to leave their hotel provided by TSA.

Transitional Sheltering Assistance continues for disaster survivors unless they are no longer eligible after an eligibility review for the following reasons:

An inspection indicated that their home is now habitable and safe.

The disaster survivor declined a FEMA inspection.

FEMA has been unable to contact the survivor to update their housing needs, despite multiple attempts.

Disaster survivors are encouraged to remain in touch with FEMA throughout this process by visiting a Disaster Recovery Center in their community, by visiting disasterassistance.gov, or by calling 1-800-621-3362. Survivors in TSA will need to remain in regular communication with FEMA to ensure they remain eligible for the program on an ongoing basis.

In his first executive order, Governor Stein cut red tape to accelerate temporary housing solutions. Impacted North Carolinians can now apply for a travel trailer, so they can live on their own property during the rebuilding process. To be eligible for North Carolina’s temporary trailer program, affected homeowners must first be registered with FEMA and determined to be eligible for temporary housing. Then, please contact the North Carolina Disaster Case Management Program at 844-746-2326.

Any North Carolinian who needs safe housing or post-disaster resources due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Helene can seek assistance from North Carolina Disaster Case Management (NC-DCM). Please visit ncdps.gov/Helene/DCM for more information and to fill out a contact form online, or contact the NC Disaster Case Management Program at 844-746-2326.