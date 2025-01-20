ICYMI: Data Foundation CEO & Former Federal CIO Call for Renewed Focus on Federal Data Strategy in Fed News Network OpEd

Data Leaders Call for Action to Prevent $500 Billion in Annual Government Payment Errors

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a recent Federal News Network commentary , Data Foundation President and CEO Nick Hart and former Federal Chief Information Officer Suzette Kent outlined how strengthening federal data infrastructure could save taxpayers billions while creating new opportunities for innovation and economic growth.Key excerpts from "Bad data costs Americans trillions. Let's fix it with a renewed data strategy":"Over the past five years, the federal government lost $200-to-$500 billion per year in fraud to improper payments — that's up to $3,000 taken from every working American's pocket annually. Since 2003, these preventable losses have totaled an astounding $2.7 trillion.""The challenge is straightforward: Government agencies often can't effectively share and verify basic information before sending payments. For example, federal agencies may not be able to easily check if someone is deceased, verify income or detect duplicate payments across programs."Hart and Kent propose five key actions to strengthen federal data infrastructure:-- Prioritize data quality and sharing in agency modernization efforts-- Accelerate adoption of privacy-preserving technologies-- Empower states to take leadership roles in federal data governance-- Modernize data-sharing laws to reflect current technology capabilities-- Ensure sustained resources for data infrastructureHart and Kent conclude: "Building a government that works by using data to solve problems, prevent waste and create opportunity is common-sense. America cannot afford to stand by while global competitors are moving forward."Read the full commentary at: https://federalnewsnetwork.com/commentary/2024/12/bad-data-costs-americans-trillions-lets-fix-it-with-a-renewed-data-strategy/ About the Authors:NICK HART, PH.D., is president and CEO of the Data Foundation and previously served as the policy and research director of the U.S. Commission on Evidence-Based Policymaking. He is a fellow at the BIpartisan Policy Center and National Academy of Public Administration.SUZETTE KENT is a former federal chief information officer and co-led the development of the Federal Data Strategy initially published during the first Trump Admininstration. About the Data Foundation : The Data Foundation (LEI: 254900I43CTC59RFW495) is a non-profit organization based in Washington, D.C. that seeks to improve government and society by using data to inform public policymaking. Our research and educational activities proactively and rapidly address relevant, emerging data-related needs in the country with the goal of devising realistic solutions, accelerating policy coordination, and advancing innovation. The Data Foundation values diversity and transparency in pursuit of an equitable, data-informed society. In 2024, the Data Foundation was recognized by Candid Guidestar with the Platinum Seal of Transparency and received 4-Stars from Charity Navigator. To learn more, visit www.datafoundation.org

