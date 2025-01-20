Submit Release
News Search

There were 845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,985 in the last 365 days.

Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit / Structure fire


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

       

CASE#:25A3000360

Vermont State Police Fire Investigator: Detective Sgt. Christopher Blais

Division of Fire Safety Investigator(s): Assistant State Fire Marshall Jesse Dobiecki, Assistant State Fire Marshal Tim Angell                      

STATION:  Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit                  

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 1/17/25  1445

INCIDENT LOCATION: 3343 US Route 2, Marshfield, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 1/17/25 at approximately 1445 hours the Marshfield Fire Department was alerted by a concerned citizen to smoke coming from a structure at 3343 US Route 2 in Marshfield.  Marshfield Fire responded to the scene and was assisted by numerous area fire departments.  A household member was home at the time of the fire and was unable to escape the building.  The individual was located inside the home by fire personnel, removed, and transported to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin.  The victim was later transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington due to the severity of the injuries sustained in the fire.

 

The Marshfield Fire Department notified members of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit of the fire.  Members of the FEIU responded to assist the fire department and conducted an investigation into the origin and cause of this fire.  This fire remains under investigation at this time but is not considered suspicious.

 

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Christopher Blais at the Royalton Barracks, 802-234-9933, or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program (VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766).

 

The Vermont Department of Public Safety would like to remind all Vermont residents to test their home smoke & CO alarms and be sure they are installed per the manufacturer recommendations.  For more information please visit https://firesafety.vermont.gov


No additional information is available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues. 


- 30 -

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit / Structure fire

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more