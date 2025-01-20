Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit / Structure fire

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#:25A3000360

Vermont State Police Fire Investigator: Detective Sgt. Christopher Blais

Division of Fire Safety Investigator(s): Assistant State Fire Marshall Jesse Dobiecki, Assistant State Fire Marshal Tim Angell

STATION: Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 1/17/25 1445

INCIDENT LOCATION: 3343 US Route 2, Marshfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 1/17/25 at approximately 1445 hours the Marshfield Fire Department was alerted by a concerned citizen to smoke coming from a structure at 3343 US Route 2 in Marshfield. Marshfield Fire responded to the scene and was assisted by numerous area fire departments. A household member was home at the time of the fire and was unable to escape the building. The individual was located inside the home by fire personnel, removed, and transported to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. The victim was later transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington due to the severity of the injuries sustained in the fire.

The Marshfield Fire Department notified members of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit of the fire. Members of the FEIU responded to assist the fire department and conducted an investigation into the origin and cause of this fire. This fire remains under investigation at this time but is not considered suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Christopher Blais at the Royalton Barracks, 802-234-9933, or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program (VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766).