St. Albans Barracks / DUI and DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

ARREST

 

CASE#: 25A2000480                                                

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME of CALL: 01/19/2025 @ 12:22 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: School St. 

TOWN: Enosburgh, VT

VIOLATION: DUI 2 and DLS

 

ACCUSED: Isaiah Luten                                              

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified of a single vehicle rollover crash into a telephone pole on School St. in Enosburgh, VT. Investigation revealed that Isaiah Luten was under the influence of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle. He was subsequently placed under arrest and processed for DUI 2 prior to being released to a sober party. VSP was assisted on scene by Enosburgh Ambulance, Enosburgh Fire Department, and the Village of Enosburgh Electrical Department. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/03/25 @ 08:30 am           

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

St. Albans Barracks / DUI and DLS

