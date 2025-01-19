St. Albans Barracks / DUI and DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

ARREST

CASE#: 25A2000480

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME of CALL: 01/19/2025 @ 12:22 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: School St.

TOWN: Enosburgh, VT

VIOLATION: DUI 2 and DLS

ACCUSED: Isaiah Luten

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified of a single vehicle rollover crash into a telephone pole on School St. in Enosburgh, VT. Investigation revealed that Isaiah Luten was under the influence of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle. He was subsequently placed under arrest and processed for DUI 2 prior to being released to a sober party. VSP was assisted on scene by Enosburgh Ambulance, Enosburgh Fire Department, and the Village of Enosburgh Electrical Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/03/25 @ 08:30 am

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.