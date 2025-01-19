St. Albans Barracks / DUI and DLS
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
ARREST
CASE#: 25A2000480
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME of CALL: 01/19/2025 @ 12:22 pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: School St.
TOWN: Enosburgh, VT
VIOLATION: DUI 2 and DLS
ACCUSED: Isaiah Luten
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified of a single vehicle rollover crash into a telephone pole on School St. in Enosburgh, VT. Investigation revealed that Isaiah Luten was under the influence of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle. He was subsequently placed under arrest and processed for DUI 2 prior to being released to a sober party. VSP was assisted on scene by Enosburgh Ambulance, Enosburgh Fire Department, and the Village of Enosburgh Electrical Department.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/03/25 @ 08:30 am
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
