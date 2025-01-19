St Johnsbury/Missing Person

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#:25A4000448

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aremburg

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 01/18/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bradford, VT

MISSING PERSON

NAME: Corey Crooker

AGE: 43

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 1/18/25 State Police received a welfare check request on Corey Crooker(43) of Bradford, Vermont. Investigation to this point has revealed Crooker was last seen by family members on January 9th. The last known communication with Crooker was on the evening of Tuesday January 14th. Crooker does not have a fixed address but is known to frequent the Bradford, Newbury, Wells River areas as well as Haverhill NH. Crooker is approximately 6 foot tall, 190 pounds and possibly wearing a black Columbia jacket.

There are no indicators that Crooker is in immediate danger or missing under suspicious circumstances, however there are concerns for his welfare.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call VSP St. Johnsbury at (802) 748-3111. Anonymous tips can also be made through the following link: https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

