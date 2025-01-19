Submit Release
Update: Rutland Barracks/ Burglary

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24B4007755

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: December 25, 2024, at approximately 0422 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 117 US RT 7 S, Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Peter J Marshall

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, NY

 

VICTIM: Sunoco Gas Station

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/25/2024, at approximately 0422 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to an alarm at Sunoco located at 117 US RT 7 S, Rutland Town, Vermont.

Through investigation, it was determined two suspects broke into the store through the front doorway and stole various items from within the store. Photos of the suspects are included with this news release. 

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Trooper Hall at 802-773-9101 or Jonathan.hall@vermont.gov.

 

Update:

Troopers arrested Peter Marshall on January 19th, 2025, in connection with this burglary. Marshall was cited in Vermont Superior Court on January 22, 2025, at 12:30 p.m.

 

The Rutland City Police Department assisted Troopers with this investigation.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: January 22, 2025 at 12:30 pm

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: Pending

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

 

Legal Disclaimer:

