Submit Release
News Search

There were 303 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,450 in the last 365 days.

RE: 89SB MM78.0

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Williston Barracks 

 

 

I 89 S in the area of MM78, in Richmond, is now OPEN to all lanes of travel.

 

Thank you, drive safe.

 

 

From: Reece, Emily
Sent: Saturday, May 10, 2025 7:49 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: 89SB MM78.0

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Williston Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

I 89 S in the area of MM78.0, Richmond, is closed to one lane, due to a motor vehicle accident.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RE: 89SB MM78.0

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more