RE: 89SB MM78.0

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

I 89 S in the area of MM78, in Richmond, is now OPEN to all lanes of travel.

Thank you, drive safe.

From: Reece, Emily

Sent: Saturday, May 10, 2025 7:49 PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: 89SB MM78.0

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 S in the area of MM78.0, Richmond, is closed to one lane, due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.